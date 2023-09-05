The Windsor Over Peachtree Selects FirstService Residential as Property Management Partner

"The board of directors at The Windsor Over Peachtree sought access to a comprehensive suite of services and solutions to cater to their community management needs," said Ashley Rader, director at FirstService Residential. Tweet this

"The board of directors at The Windsor Over Peachtree sought access to a comprehensive suite of services and solutions to cater to their community management needs," said Ashley Rader, director at FirstService Residential.

The Windsor Over Peachtree is conveniently located near I-75 and the MARTA rail station and offers numerous amenities, including 24-hour concierge service, a fitness center, a clubroom, a business center and a swimming pool. Areas managed by FirstService Residential include on-site management, maintenance and concierge services.

"We are thrilled to welcome The Windsor Over Peachtree to the FirstService family," said Jeff Musselman, vice president at FirstService Residential. "We look forward to bringing our depth of resources and high-rise condo management expertise to the community."

