The Windward Institute Launches Reading Screenings Outreach Program

The program aims to fill a need to screen children for reading difficulties in early grades and provide resources for students who need intervention.
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Saturday, April 20 The Windward Institute, a division of The Windward School, is partnering with Yonkers Riverfront Public Library to provide free reading screenings to students in grades K-3, where Windward-trained teachers will evaluate participating children's reading and language skills. Families will learn about their child's reading development, areas that may require intervention, and considerations for school and home.
The screenings, funded by a generous donation from a Windward alumni family, aim to utilize the evidence-based methods and experience of The Windward School to help families understand their child's reading level and recognize where their child might need additional help. Screening children early for reading difficulties can help address issues that lead to reading failure and improve literacy outcomes more broadly.
"Windward's highly effective programs and decades of experience in the remediation of language-based learning disabilities have helped thousands of students become proficient readers and writers," said Alexis Pochna, director of The Windward Institute. "The Institute is excited to share this knowledge through our free screening program to help more students achieve reading success."
Experts estimate that 1 in 5 children struggle with a language-based learning disability like dyslexia, which can manifest in children as a difficulty with reading or writing but can have deeper negative effects on their educational experience, especially in under-resourced communities.
"As part of The Windward Institute's outreach efforts, it is critical to prioritize equity and access for all young readers and reach more families and children in the broader community," said Head of The Windward School Jamie Williamson.
Each child participating in the screening will engage in a thirty-minute activity that evaluates early word reading and language skills. Program facilitators score the screenings onsite and discuss results directly with families.
Each family will also receive a curated resources kit, which includes free information tailored to the student's results. This kit, combined with discussion of the student's results, empowers families to understand their child's literacy development and obtain resources they can use to build skills and advocate for their child in school.
While the Yonkers Riverfront Public Library partnership is the first of its kind for Windward, the donation enables the Institute to offer these screenings free to the public, in perpetuity. In the coming years, The Windward Institute aims to provide in-person screenings in designated communities throughout the tri-state area.
About The Windward Institute
The Windward Institute (WI) empowers educators, parents, policymakers, and other leaders to have a positive impact on childhood literacy rates worldwide. By leveraging The Windward School's proven model of research-based instruction and the remediation of language-based learning disabilities, the WI provides a range of resources and outreach services for those committed to translating research into practice, increasing access, and improving the lives of children. Be informed. Be inspired. Transform lives.
