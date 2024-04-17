The Windward Institute Launches Reading Screenings Outreach Program

"The Institute is excited to share this knowledge through our free screening program to help more students achieve reading success," said Alexis Pochna, director of The Windward Institute. Post this

"Windward's highly effective programs and decades of experience in the remediation of language-based learning disabilities have helped thousands of students become proficient readers and writers," said Alexis Pochna, director of The Windward Institute. "The Institute is excited to share this knowledge through our free screening program to help more students achieve reading success."

Experts estimate that 1 in 5 children struggle with a language-based learning disability like dyslexia, which can manifest in children as a difficulty with reading or writing but can have deeper negative effects on their educational experience, especially in under-resourced communities.

"As part of The Windward Institute's outreach efforts, it is critical to prioritize equity and access for all young readers and reach more families and children in the broader community," said Head of The Windward School Jamie Williamson.

Each child participating in the screening will engage in a thirty-minute activity that evaluates early word reading and language skills. Program facilitators score the screenings onsite and discuss results directly with families.

Each family will also receive a curated resources kit, which includes free information tailored to the student's results. This kit, combined with discussion of the student's results, empowers families to understand their child's literacy development and obtain resources they can use to build skills and advocate for their child in school.

While the Yonkers Riverfront Public Library partnership is the first of its kind for Windward, the donation enables the Institute to offer these screenings free to the public, in perpetuity. In the coming years, The Windward Institute aims to provide in-person screenings in designated communities throughout the tri-state area.

About The Windward Institute

The Windward Institute (WI) empowers educators, parents, policymakers, and other leaders to have a positive impact on childhood literacy rates worldwide. By leveraging The Windward School's proven model of research-based instruction and the remediation of language-based learning disabilities, the WI provides a range of resources and outreach services for those committed to translating research into practice, increasing access, and improving the lives of children. Be informed. Be inspired. Transform lives.

Media Contact

JP Bifone, The Windward School, 1 9149496968 2295, [email protected], thewindwardschool.org

SOURCE The Windward School