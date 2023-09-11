The Wise Investor Group's Simon Hamilton Named to 2023 Virginia 500 Power List

"I'm humbled to be named alongside this group of outstanding Virginians so committed to their respective fields, and the state we call home," said Hamilton. "Thank you Virginia Business for once again sharing this tremendous honor." Tweet this

With over three decades of experience guiding clients, Hamilton is one of the most trusted names in financial advising. From Barron's to Forbes, he has been lauded as one of the nation's leading advisors. As Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, Simon Hamilton plays a pivotal role at The Wise Investor Group. He leads the firm's Portfolio Management department, leveraging his expertise to guide investment strategy and counsel clients. Hamilton is also a key member of the Investment Decision Committee, where he crafts investment policy, security selection, asset allocation and risk management. His extensive experience enables him to weigh complex factors and make judicious recommendations to position client portfolios for the long-term.

Through his leadership of the Portfolio Management team, Hamilton's deep insight and personalized guidance have helped countless clients pursue their financial aspirations. Additionally, as host of The Wise Investor Show, audiences worldwide have gained insight from his wisdom on navigating turbulent markets and achieving financial security.

Hamilton's decades of exemplary leadership and financial expertise have earned him regular recognition as one of the nation's top financial advisors. For over a decade, Barron's has consistently ranked Hamilton among the top financial advisors in America. He has been named multiple times to their Top Financial Advisors list. The Financial Times has likewise repeatedly selected Hamilton as one of their 400 Top Financial Advisers, a distinction given only to the top echelon of practitioners. Hamilton has been included in the Forbes Top 250 Wealth Advisors list numerous times, cementing his reputation as one of the country's elite advisors.

"I'm humbled to be named alongside this group of outstanding Virginians so committed to their respective fields, and the state we call home," said Hamilton. "Thank you Virginia Business for once again sharing this tremendous honor."

The Wise Investor Group of Raymond James is a full-service investment team located in Reston, Virginia focusing on financial planning, portfolio management, investment analysis, insurance and annuity services as well as overall account services. Formed in the 1990s, the team follows a disciplined, research-based approach to value-oriented investment. Member SIPC.

Raymond James & Associates is a wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James Financial, a diversified financial services company with around 8,600 financial advisors overseeing approximately $1.16 trillion in client assets in the U.S., Canada and overseas.

The 2023 Virginia 500 is a list of the state's most powerful and influential leaders by sector assembled by the editors of Virginia Business. Inclusion on the list is based upon a variety of considerations, including annual revenue, newsworthiness, community involvement, diversity, number of employees (in Virginia and worldwide) and how large a presence the organization has in the commonwealth. Barron's Top 100 Financial Advisors, 2022. The Forbes ranking of the Top 250 Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, LLC. Those advisors who are considered have a minimum of seven years of experience and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those who encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of approximately 33,567 nominations, 250 advisors received the award. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its financial advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or SHOOK Research, LLC. The Financial Times 400 Top Financial Advisors is an independent listing produced annually by Ignites Research, a division of Money-Media, Inc., on behalf of the Financial Times (April 2020). The 400 qualified advisors were then scored on six attributes: AUM, AUM growth rate, compliance record, years of experience, industry certifications and online accessibility. AUM is the top factor, accounting for roughly 60 to 70% of the applicant's score. Additionally, to provide a diversity of advisors, the Financial Times placed a cap on the number of advisors from any one state that's roughly correlated to the distribution of millionaires across the U.S. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of an advisor's future performance. Neither Raymond James nor any of its financial advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. The Financial Times, Ignite Research and Money-Media, Inc. are not affiliated with Raymond James.

