The Wolfe Companies, LLC. Continues to Add to Executive Leadership Team

"We continue to grow from a start up to an enterprise company, and we are adding team members who help us with this transition. It's an exciting time of growth and transition for the company", says Jason Wolfe, CEO of Wolfe LLC. Post this

With more than 25 years of experience in information technology and security experience, Dan joins the Wolfe team from Dick's Sporting Goods where he was the VP – CISO for 10 years. Dan is a Certified Information System Security Professional (CISSP), a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) and a Certified ISO/IEC 27001 Lead Auditor.

"I am so excited to join The Wolfe Companies and the leadership team! Everyone here is so passionate about what they do, and I look forward to being a part of that committed team," commented Dan Sheehan, Chief Information Security Officer.

Nicole joins Wolfe from Ultranauts, Inc. where she was SVP and Chief Data Scientist. She has over 25 years of experience as a senior and executive leader in software, data management, and data science at Intelex Technologies ULC, James Madison University and the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO). Nicole is an Academician in the International Academy of Quality (IAQ) for lifetime achievements in quality and organizational excellence.

"I'm honored to partner with industry leaders to create unparalleled value from data and AI in the gifting space," commented Dr. Nicole Radziwill, Chief Data Officer.

Marco brings extensive strategic leadership experience in providing business-focused legal counsel and driving successful outcomes for organizations, including his role in growing and selling the Institute for Integrative Nutrition to private equity. Prior to that, he was a Partner at the Day Pitney Law Firm.

"I am honored to join Wolfe as General Counsel, and I look forward to leveraging my legal and business experience to support and guide the company in fulfilling its mission and growth objectives, while upholding its enduring values," commented Marco Anzalone, General Counsel.

About The Wolfe Companies, LLC.

The Wolfe Companies, LLC. has invested, and in some instances operated significant companies mostly in fintech. Wolfe's past and current company portfolio of operating companies include GiftCards.com, OmniCard, Direct Response Technologies, JamboMedia, MyCoupons, PerfectGift.com, GiftYa, Gift Card Granny, Give InKind and Reaf Marketing. The company holds a broad portfolio of patents in the gift card and card-linked offer arena, has over 200 employees/contractors and is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

