The Wolfe Companies, LLC Launches New Gift Card Issuance Platform to Supplement Growing Merchant Solutions Business

In addition, Wolfe is proud to welcome Bradford Robinson as Senior Director of Issuance and Business Development. Bradford is a seasoned gift card industry veteran with 18 years of experience leading gift card programs of various sizes and states of maturation. He has led program growth and evolution for Brinker International (Chili's, Macaroni Grill, On The Border and Maggiano's), Hotels.com and most recently GoTo Foods (Auntie Anne's, Carvel, Cinnabon, Jamba, Moe's Southwest Grill, McAlister's Deli and Schlotzsky's) where he conceived and launched the innovative Mix It Up multi-brand gift card, requiring a ground-up overhaul and integration of their previously distinct gift card programs.

"Bradford is a valuable addition to our Merchant Solutions Team and the perfect leader for our new issuance program," says Chad Haring, Executive Vice President, Wolfe Merchant Solutions. "He brings a passionate and collaborative approach to his work that well aligns with Wolfe's mission and values. His experience in the space provides a deep understanding of the complex nuances behind running and optimizing gift card programs."

"Having worked in this industry and alongside the Wolfe team for years, it has been inspiring to watch the organization as they grow and align behind an amazing vision and culture," says Bradford. "I am incredibly proud to support this innovative group of talented, passionate and driven individuals and our merchant partners to drive change and disrupt the status quo in this amazing industry I love."

From issuance to consumer storefronts and fulfillment to customer service, Wolfe Merchant Solutions is helping new gift card brands improve their speed to market, increasing distribution to drive sales, while ensuring mature gift card programs are optimized to increase efficiency and profitability – all while facilitating wonderful gifting experiences and driving customer engagement.

The Wolfe Companies, LLC is an innovative Pittsburgh-based investor and incubator. The holding company conceives, invests in and grows innovative financial technology (fintech) and ecommerce businesses. Wolfe's past and current company portfolio include GiftCards.com, OmniCard, Direct Response Technologies, JamboMedia, PerfectGift.com, GiftYa, Gift Card Granny, and Give InKind. The company holds a broad portfolio of patents in the gift card and card-linked offer arena.

Lindsey Morrison, The Wolfe Companies, LLC, 866-739-4914

