The Wolfe Companies, LLC Welcomes New Chief Technology Officer to the Executive Leadership Team to Drive Innovation and Growth

PITTSBURGH, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wolfe Companies, LLC, (http://www.wolfe.com/), the parent company of GiftYa, Gift Card Granny, PerfectGift.com, Give InKind, and Reaf Marketing proudly welcomes Glenn Morten as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). As CTO, Glenn will play a crucial role in steering the growth of the company as it embarks on more enterprise-level initiatives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Glenn to our executive team," says Jason S. Wolfe, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Wolfe Companies, LLC. "His expertise will be instrumental in our drive to deliver the best gifting solution in terms of technology. This appointment underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence, and we look forward to his contribution as we continue to grow and evolve."

Glenn Morten, a Pittsburgh native with over 35 years of experience, brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise. Throughout his career, Glenn has made a significant impact on the technology landscape, consistently raising the bar at large enterprises such as Abbott Laboratories, Google, Texas Instruments, and YouTube. With a background spanning diverse domains including defense, medical technology, internet, entertainment, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, Glenn is well-equipped to drive innovation at Wolfe.

"I'm excited about the impact Wolfe has already delivered across its brands, and the massive opportunity ahead of us to scale as an enterprise company," says Glenn Morten as Chief Technology Officer. "I am confident we will revolutionize how gifts are given and received, setting new standards of excellence in the industry."

About The Wolfe Companies, LLC

The Wolfe Companies, LLC is an innovative Pittsburgh-based investor and incubator. The holding company conceives, invests in and grows innovative financial technology (fintech) and ecommerce businesses. Wolfe's past and current company portfolio include GiftCards.com, OmniCard, Direct Response Technologies, JamboMedia, PerfectGift.com, GiftYa, Gift Card Granny, and Give InKind. The company holds a broad portfolio of patents in the gift card and card-linked offer arena.

