The Wolfe Companies Named to Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies

With three-year revenue growth of 1,521%, The Wolfe Companies ranked the 382nd fastest-growing in USA

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wolfe Companies, LLC (http://www.wolfe.com), a fintech innovator in the rewards and gifting industry, announces its recognition on Inc. magazine's Inc. 5000 annual list of fastest-growing private companies, earning it the 382nd position in America. The Wolfe Companies, LLC was named the tenth fastest-growing company in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and third-fastest in the Pittsburgh metropolitan area.

The Wolfe Companies, LLC operates multiple business units that offer comprehensive rewards, gifting, merchant and enterprise wide solutions to both businesses and consumers under the brands of PerfectGift, Gift Card Granny®, GiftYa®, Give InKind® and Reaf Marketing.

"We are humbled to be featured on the Inc. 5000 list," says Jason S. Wolfe, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Wolfe Companies.

Wolfe continued, "On behalf of the entire Wolfe team, we wish to thank all our customers and teammates throughout the United States for making this recognition possible. We bring innovation to the rewards and gifting industry through our outstanding customer and speed of service, combined with industry-leading patented technology solutions. But most importantly, our entire team is both grateful and proud to have the opportunity to bring smiles on the faces of millions of people each year."

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future." The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Wolfe has won numerous awards including the Top Workplace Award from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Entrepreneur of the Year from Ernst & Young, the Pittsburgh Business Ethics Award, Governors Impact Award, Pittsburgh Business Times Diamond Award, CEO of the Year by the Pittsburgh Technology Council, the Pittsburgh Business Times' Fastest Growing Business Top 100 seven times, and many more. Today, The Wolfe Companies is actively building the next generation rewards and gifting company that will fix a broken model and change the game for gift cards in the future.

For the full Inc. 5000, go to http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About The Wolfe Companies, LLC and Wolfe, LLC:

Founded in 1995 by Jason Wolfe, Wolfe LLC has created, built and sold several industry leading companies. The Wolfe Companies, LLC operates several brands in the rewards and gifting industry, including PerfectGift (perfectgift.com), GiftYa (giftya.com), Gift Card Granny (giftcardgranny.com), Give InKind (giveinkind.com) and Reaf Marketing (reafmarketing.com). The self-funded company has over 160 employees and its headquarters is in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Inc.:

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

The Wolfe Companies, LLC Media contact:

Lauren Perry

Vice President, SlicedBrand

[email protected]

The Wolfe Companies, LLC contact:

Lindsey Morrison

Vice President, Marketing

[email protected]

The Wolfe Companies, LLC

495 Mansfield, Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15205

USA

wolfe.com

perfectgift.com

Pull Quote

"We are humbled to be featured on the Inc. 5000 list," says Jason S. Wolfe, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Wolfe Companies.

Media Contact

Lindsey Morrison, The Wolfe Companies, 866.739.4914, [email protected], https://www.wolfe.com/

Facebook

SOURCE The Wolfe Companies