The Women We Admire Announces Top Women Leaders for 2023

Women We Admire is pleased to announce Top Women Leaders for 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce Top Women Leaders for 2023. Women have long played pivotal roles in shaping the course of history and in recent times, there has been a notable surge in the recognition and empowerment in leadership positions across various sectors, from politics and business to academia and social activism. The notable awardees on this list bring unique perspectives, resilience, and transformative leadership styles to the forefront, challenging traditional norms and breaking barriers. Their presence not only exemplifies progress toward equality but also highlights the undeniable impact women can have in driving positive change, fostering inclusivity, and inspiring future generations to aspire to leadership roles regardless of gender. Evidently, their leadership is an indispensable force in shaping a more equitable and diverse world.

This year's recipients include Meghan Henselwood, Managing Director of Transactions at Manulife Investment Management, where she is responsible for all acquisition activity across Western Canada, leveraging her expertise from one of the largest wealth management firms in the country. In addition, Beth Miller is the Executive Director of the Creative Education Foundation and a seasoned nonprofit leader who has successfully guided the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic and spearheaded the development of new virtual programs, expanding its audience. Also, Whitney Soule is laser-focused on building greater equity in admissions as Vice Provost and the first female Dean of Admissions at the University of Pennsylvania, with more than three decades of experience in higher education admissions.

We commend these individuals for their commitment to the organizations they serve. Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of this group of Top Women Leaders of 2023.

Tasha Austin (Deloitte Risk and Financial Advisory Services), Deepti Kunupudi (MoneyGram International), Whitney Soule (University of Pennsylvania), Melanie DiFeo (The Ohio State University Max M. Fisher College of Business), Victoire Sabine Ouedraogo (Citi), Din Chaney (HireBetter), Theresa Powell (Langston University), Amanda Rodriguez (LYT Consulting Group LLC), Rosslyn Cooper (WSP Global Inc.), Ikram Guerd (Aspivix), Sarah Oliver, CPA (Sansone Group), Renata Caine (RC Insights), Namrita Seenath (Sagent), Beth Miller (Creative Education Foundation), Meghan Henselwood (Manulife Investment Management), Tyese Lawyer (Our House, Inc.), Tania Daniel (Junior Achievement of Southeast Texas), Ashna Ali (Anti-Heroine Media), Emily Hill (Knauss School of Business), and Stacey Masson (The YMCAs of QuIbec).

To view the full list visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2023/12/05/the-top-women-leaders-for-2023/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire