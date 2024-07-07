The Women We Admire Announces Top Women Leaders for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce Top Women Leaders for 2024

NEW YORK, July 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce Top Women Leaders for 2024. Throughout history, women have been instrumental in driving progress in a wide number of fields. In modern times, the presence and recognition of professional women in leadership roles have significantly increased across many industries, including academics, government, healthcare, technology, retail, professional services, and many more.

These recognized leaders bring fresh perspectives, unwavering determination, and innovative leadership approaches to organizations and teams. Their contributions are a positive step toward gender equity as they inspire future generations of women leaders.

We recognize the storied career of healthcare executive, Monica Simmonds. In her current role as Director of Health Programs Implementation at Walmart, Simmonds leverages her expertise in public health and managed care to promote health equity and reduce social determinants of health barriers.

We also honor the achievements of marketing leader Sheba Roy. As the Director of Global Solutions Marketing at Equinix, Roy drives the growth and strategy of the Fortune 500 company's AI and compute portfolio on a global scale.

Finally, we extend our honors to healthcare professional, Tina Chakrabarty, the Global VP and Head of Data Governance at Sanofi Pharmaceutical. With 2 decades of experience, she is a visionary leader in the field of data governance and digital transformation.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of Top Women Leaders for 2024.

Ronicka Briscoe (Winning on the Road, LLC), Tina Chakrabarty (anofi Pharmaceutical), Sheba Roy (Equinix), Erica Samalis (Children's National Hospital), Ideneth Vega (Zurvita), Lindsey Cavallaro (AECOM), Monica Simmonds (Walmart), Hanna Grene (Microsoft), Sarah Clark Hopfer (Forvis Mazars US), Djenita Svinjar (BBG Construction Law), Rekha Venkatakrishnan (Chime), Alina Panas (4P Strategies), Victoria Zelefsky (Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation), Keisha Raspberry (Teremana Tequila), Karen Bannister (Centurion Asset Management Inc.), Keena Sims Bradley, Ph.D. (Aldine Independent School District), Marcie Gregorio (World Wide Title), Lauren Werle (The ODP Corp), Kaile Zagger (Province), Sarah Navarre (VanderRose brand), Shalynn Simmons (Trader Interactive), Sharon Grehan, PhD (Gilead Sciences), Vanessa Bordeaux (Ingredion), Anna Kogan (DuckFund Inc.), Kathryn Boyle Brewer, MBA (District Attorney's Office), Brynessa Gradley (Deloitte), Moksha Smith (Magdalena Law Group), Cynthia Bentzen-Mercer, PhD (The Zeal of the Heel), Stacy Reinsel (Covenant Logistics), Kavitha Kamal (The Engineered Innovation Group), Caitlin Henson (Ascension Texas), Sophia Nardelli (Bath fitter / Bain magique), Darneesha Figgs (Quad), and Anneliese Spence (Unbreakable Strength Co.).

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

