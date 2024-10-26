The Women We Admire Announces Top Women Leaders for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce Top Women Leaders for 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce Top Women Leaders for 2024. Throughout history, women have been vital contributors to the workforce, initially leading in fields such as home economics and social work before driving innovation in industries like real estate, healthcare, and technology. Today, women-owned businesses account for over 39% of all enterprises, employing 12.2 million workers and generating $2.7 trillion in revenue. Furthermore, women hold approximately 25% of leadership and senior management positions.

The women we honor this year are highly accomplished professionals and executives who are making an impactful and indispensable contribution to their fields.

Among our honorees is Nandini Sankara, Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy and a Spokesperson of Suburban Propane. As the first female person of color to hold an officer and vice president position at the company, Sankara has been instrumental in establishing key partnerships with major organizations, including the American Red Cross, Major League Baseball teams, NHL teams, and various university athletics programs.

Leading at one of the world's premier international pharmaceutical companies, Sherry Cassano serves as Chief Talent Officer and Senior VP of People Experience for the U.S. and International Commercial Divisions at Pfizer. In this role, Cassano steers the development and implementation of global HR strategies for the internal population, focused on leadership talent, culture, engagement, and growth.

Lastly, we honor entrepreneur Debra Livingston, CEO and Founder of ReEmployAbility, the largest national provider of specialty return-to-work and transitional employment programs. Under her leadership, ReEmployAbility has provided volunteers to thousands of nonprofit organizations across the U.S., contributing over 14.7 million hours of community service. Additionally, the Transition 2 Work program has helped thousands of injured workers in re-entering the workforce.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of Top Women Leaders for 2024.

Kristin Liu (Google), Sherry Cassano (Pfizer), Neetu Radhakrishnan (Litmus7), Kathryn Kaminsky (PwC), Emily Patterson (Shapiro Metals), Mariana Fagnilli (Fagnilli Group), Melissa Hurrington (Premier Claims), Robin R. Wenneker (CPW Partnership ), Natalie Stute (CentralSquare), Kimberly Ku (Illinois CancerCare), Whitney Frost (The Rylie Center for Hope & Healing), Kelly Pfleider (Pure Praxis), Carly Ann Puleo (Carja Construction), Becky Smith (Shipt), Mara Smith (Inspiro Tequila), Toni Miller (Mill Pond Estate), Kailee Tkacz Buller (National Oilseed Processors Association), Nandini Sankara (Suburban Propane), Maia Alanna Maiden (Maia Maiden Productions), Nancy Maldonado (Rady Children's Hospital), Maria Vianey Valdez-Cardenas (United Hearts of Arizona), Beth Christian (State Employees Retirement System), Swarna Ramachandran (Magellan Health), Jacki Lutz (Auto Care Association), Adriana Robles (HRIC Executive Search), Adrienne Bain (JPI Companies), Shikha Kapoor (Meta Platforms Inc.), Arundati Dandapani (Generation1.ca), Jillian Morrow (CFGI), Dawn Webley-Fadda (ON Advertising), Smrithi Mohan (Awes.me, Inc.), Diamond Boone (Athena Health Care Systems), Amina Terfai (NVIDIA), Kate Ferrell Banks (Ferrell Capital), Debra Livingston (ReEmployAbility), Dr. Amanda Metcalf (Fairmont State University), Daphany Rose Sanchez (Kinetic Communities Consulting), and Aurelia Gooden (Stellantis).

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/10/24/top-women-leaders-for-2024-2/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 34,000 individuals and businesses.

