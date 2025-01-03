The Women We Admire Announces Top Women Leaders of 2024

Women We Admire is proud to announce The Top Women Leaders of 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is proud to announce The Top Women Leaders of 2024. These remarkable women exemplify authenticity, creativity, and resilience, combining analytical thinking with empathy to navigate challenges. Their curiosity, openness, and commitment to collaboration drive innovation and inspire those around them, making them true leaders in their fields.

Among this year's leaders is Ebony Ivey, Director of Marketing at Northwestern Mutual. Ivey leads a high-performing marketing team of three direct reports, tracks and analyzes the impact and ROI of marketing programs, and serves as the firm's CRM and marketing strategy expert. She has generated $5 million in monthly revenue by designing and executing data-driven email campaigns for both B2B and DTC segments.

We also honor Amanda Fennell, Chief Information and Security Officer of Prove Identity. Fennell is a talent-focused, solutions-oriented, and highly analytical executive with over 20 years of experience in cybersecurity and the technology and SaaS industries. She has a proven ability to provide strategic vision, demonstrate leadership foresight, and drive significant organizational changes.

Lastly, we congratulate Amy Tatro, Director of Finance and Operations at G.W. Tatro Construction. Tatro oversees the financial and operational aspects of this leading civil construction company, where she has successfully managed multiple large-scale projects, secured grants and contracts, and implemented strategic plans and policies.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top Women Leaders of 2024.

Jennifer Ménard-Shand (Staff Shop Inc.), Diana Morales (DM Consulting, LLC), Sreeveni Kancharla (SailPoint), Katherine Lees (Dozanü Innovations), Norma Garcia (NRJ Media Group), Sera Chowdhury (MineralTree, A Global Payments Co.), Annie Reyes (Hivedeco), Nicole Matthews-Martin (PNC), Katy Carrillo (Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.), Kelly Barrena (Barrena Branding), Patricia Whittaker (AfireFi), Mimi Swain (Ring & Blink), Kimberly Harris (CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield), Linda Villafane (Loews Hotels & Co.), Angela Fox Ratliff (MUFG), Chelly Conley (KnowBe4), Neeta Maliakal (Velocity Global), Terra McBride (Prime Capital Financial), Aliah Davis-McHenry (Novartis), Alisha Burton (Hibbett), Amanda Bruno (Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP), Amanda Fennell (Prove Identity), Amy Tatro (G.W. Tatro Construction, Inc.), Andreina Viera Silva (Arka HR, Inc.), Api Appulingam (City of Philadelphia, Department of Aviation), Carla McIntosh (Syelo Ventures), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/12/top-women-leaders-of-2024/

