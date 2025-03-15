The Women We Admire Announces Top Women Leaders of 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of 2025

NEW YORK, March 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of 2025. Great leaders set the tone for their organizations and teams, creating a culture of innovation, collaboration, and success. These influential women lead with empathy and integrity, ensuring fairness while strategically setting goals and benchmarks that drive progress. Through their leadership, they inspire those around them, shaping industries and paving the way for future generations.

Among this year's awardees is Sirisha Nalamati, a Partner and HR and Talent Consulting Practice Leader at IBM. Nalamati leads a large, high-performing team that helps clients and their workforces drive innovation from consultation to operation. She advises and supports clients across the retail, consumer packaged goods, hospitality, and transportation industries.

We also recognize the accomplishments of Jen Luthers, Head of Product, Privacy, and Policy for Legal at Grammarly. Over her career, Luther has driven significant growth and strategic initiatives in the technology sector, including enabling 80% revenue growth for Atlassian in two years and leading a global corporate restructuring for Meltwater.

Finally, we honor Shatabdi Sharma, Vice President of Brand Technology for Calvin Klein at PVH Corp. Sharma focuses on simplifying and modernizing the technology portfolio to position the brand as a leading lifestyle company. Her mission is to build sustainable brand operations by leveraging best-in-class technology and streamlining processes across complex applications.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top Women Leaders of 2025.

Audrey Stitz (Thoughtworks), Blakley Young (Wiland), Ashley Pickler (RSM US LLC), Jayne Van Bramer (Sweetser), Ginger Miller (Women Veterans Interactive Foundation), Dawn Hieger-Lester (Spry Digital), Lisa Bevington (Neostella), Dr. Ashley Sacriste (Laurel Ridge Treatment Center), Jacqueline Bright (Arctic Wolf), Rochel Marie Lawson (Blissful Living 4 U), Jessica Niehaus (Marsh McLennan Agency), Ahava Silkey-Jones (Dallas College), Rose Dionisio (HUB International), Kaitlyn Merola (Möve Marketing), Corina B. Clark (Gardner Health Services), Carina Sun (ModuPro Construction Tech, Heatlist Commercial Real Estate), Shalini Thyagaraja (Microsoft Corporation, Mind Space), Tinna Jackson (Jackson Consulting Group), Erica Wiggins (George P. Johnson Experience Marketing), Sarah Ernest (Ernest For Good Inc.), Sera Chowdhury (MineralTree, a Global Payments Co.), Kayla Spiess (Searce Inc.), Hiba Anver (George Washington University School of Law), Ruby Deol (Alert Enterprise), Carla Bedrosian (Xsolla (USA), Inc.), Lorelee Byrd (Midlands Testing Services, Inc.), Nadine El-Hadad (Yum! Pizza Hut), Shatabdi Sharma (PVH Corp), Andrea Webster (Novartis Corporation), Sarah Duffy (Slalom), Miriam Salas (Campo Architecture & Interior Design), Nicole Foote (Sam's Club Kellanova Company), Denise Kajanoff (Kinetik), Sirisha Nalamati (IBM), Ally Oakes (Signal Advisors), Natalie Cummins (Talkspace), Bisma Ansari (Mattel), Shachi Sayata (Barclays Bank), Alice Tseng (Octave Bioscience), Jamelia Hand, MHS CADC CODP (Vantage Clinical Consulting LLC), Gina Batali-Brooks (Is Inspired), Lena Weeks (Cushman & Wakefield), and Julia Granger (Red Canary).

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/03/the-top-women-leaders-of-2025-complete/

