The Women We Admire Announces Top Women Leaders of 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of 2025

NEW YORK, June 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of 2025. Despite holding only 29% of management positions, women are steadily advancing across industries, increasingly stepping into leadership roles that pave the way to the C-suite. From driving innovation in science, technology, and engineering to shaping the future of healthcare, real estate, and finance, women continue to make their mark as powerful leaders. Their leadership is driving innovation, setting new standards of excellence, and opening doors for future generations of women to follow.

Among this year's awardees is Sunitha Rao, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Hybrid Cloud Business Enablement at Hitachi Vantara. A transformational technology executive, Rao is shaping the future of hybrid cloud strategy, bridging on-premises and cloud infrastructure to enhance agility, cost efficiency, and enterprise innovation. During her career, she has led global teams and expanded revenue from $100 million to $3 billion.

We also recognize Nina Threets, a Vice President and Medical Wealth Advisor at Truist Wealth. Serving in the finance industry for over a decade, Threets brings comprehensive experience to wealth management and maintains a work-optional lifestyle for physicians and physician-owned practices. With a team approach of specialists in investments, financial planning, credit, and estate strategies, she brings together a deep bench of intellectual capital to solve her clients' most intricate needs.

Lastly, we congratulate Sienam Lulla, CEO and Co-Founder of Bryckel AI, an AI-powered document intelligence platform purpose-built for commercial real estate. Lulla leads the company's overall strategy and execution with direct oversight of sales, product management, and customer success. She works closely with large enterprise clients, from multibillion-dollar REITs to Fortune 100 companies, to ensure the artificial intelligence in Bryckel optimizes real estate processes and delivers measurable ROI.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top Women Leaders of 2025.

Shama Keskar (Stealth AI Startup), Sunitha Rao (Hitachi Vantara), Nina Threets (Truist Wealth), Sienam Ahuja Lulla (Bryckel.AI), Teija Bean (Forum Ventures), Comfort Doutimiwei (Fiserv), Sara Loeffler (Red Canary), Mary Scalzitti (Five Star Real Estate), Damilola Oyefesobi Jaiyeoba (Cushman & Wakefield), Dr. Jody Britten (Team4Tech Foundation), Margaret Holmes Tibbets (Pipe Technologies Inc.), Aprajita Mathur (Guardant Health), Ronicka Briscoe (Winning on the Road, LLC), Kavelle Christie (Orion 360 Health, LLC), Dr. Yolanda Coleman, PhD (Trinity Health), Christina Dufour (The Carnelian Connection), Yvonne Bilshausen (AECOM), Neetu Radhakrishnan (NorthStar Biz Consulting Services), Teju Aluko (Branperience), Aneesha Kapuganti (Bank of America), Jenny Clayton (CoralTree Hospitality), Jennifer Buss (Potomac Institute for Policy Studies), Rachel Hoover (University of Maryland Faculty Physicians), Aditi Sharma (Accenture), Julianne Zuber (Nokia), Ruth Fussell (Computershare), Sirisha Gummaregula (QuisLex), Jenna McMullin (Lockheed Martin Space), Nicole James (Oracle), Ruchi Kasliwal (Zededa Inc.), Callie McBee (Partners Real Estate), Jessica Urbonas (Dove Schools), Lyssa Myska Allen (Arise), Katherine Lambert (California College of the Arts), Delila Wootten (JPMorgan Chase & Co.), Michelle Stuckey (St. Louis Economic Development Partnership), Gosia Baran (Helping Hands Cleaning Services) and MeOcia DeMirro Coleman (UNFI).

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/06/the-top-women-leaders-of-2025-2/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 70,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire