The Women We Admire Announces Top Women Leaders of 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of 2025. These remarkable women have demonstrated the vision, adaptability, and collaborative approach necessary to guide their organizations through today's complex challenges. They understand the importance of cultivating inclusive teams, encouraging innovation, and leading with both resilience and empathy. Through effective communication, mentorship, and a focus on long-term growth, they have created environments where individuals can thrive and perform at their best.

This year's honorees represent the very best in leadership, including Danielle Clifford, an SVP and the Head of Business Transformation at Farmers Insurance. Clifford leads enterprise initiatives focused on agent technology and experience. With nearly two decades in the insurance industry, she brings a unique blend of strategic leadership and operational expertise, shaped by diverse roles across both corporate and field organizations. She is responsible for driving innovation at the intersection of cutting-edge technology and agent experience and leads high-performing teams dedicated to empowering the company's exclusive agents with the tools, insights, and support they need to succeed, ensuring that best-in-class solutions translate to real-world impact.

Known for empowering teams and fostering meaningful change, we honor Monica Frederick, the Executive Director of Pablo Center at the Confluence, a state-of-the-art performing and visual arts center in Wisconsin. Frederick is a dynamic nonprofit executive and transformational leader. Since stepping into her role, she has led a bold financial and operational turnaround, restoring stability, reimagining strategy, and positioning Pablo Center as a thriving hub for culture, connection, and innovation. Under her leadership, Pablo Center has expanded its reach to include a rich mix of programming, from world-class performances and immersive visual art exhibits to STEAM education, workforce development, and creative experiences for all ages.

Lastly, we congratulate Carrie Gray, the Owner and Principal of Cielo Strategy Group. Gray brings 36 years of nonprofit experience in fundraising, strategy, budgeting, organizational development, community partnerships, and board governance. She led a $25 million multifaceted campaign for the YWCA Seattle | King | Snohomish, and has created numerous communications plans, designed programs for girls of all ages, and served on the leadership team that guided the YWCA through program acquisition. She is also the architect and creator of the nonprofit capacity-building program for Knapp Community Care Foundation and Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation, an initiative designed to strengthen individual nonprofit leaders and organizations.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top Women Leaders of 2025.

Janet Abraham (Housing Authority of Baltimore City), Dottie Chalmers Cutter (Chalmers Insurance), Erica Jedynak (yes. every kid.), Lisa Kelley (Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Montana), Nichole Bascue (N² Consulting), Dr. Indira Henard (DC Rape Crisis Center), Amber Simpson, MBA-HCAD, MSW, LCSW-S (Tissue Health Plus, Eunoia Wellness Counseling, NASW), Joanna Herrick (TorreBlanc Ltd.), Madeline Haftel Bernal, MHA (Salud Healthcare), Teri Green (Elevate), Alison Swenton Arjoon (Fragomen), Kelly Jorrie (Google), Terra DeGasperis (Atrium Global), Jen Spencer (NRC Health), Cristina Coraggio (Branksome Hall), Kevelyn Guzman (Coldwell Banker Warburg), Ramya Mallipamula (Stripe), Danielle Clifford (Farmers Insurance), Monica Frederick (Pablo Center at the Confluence), Shannon Shoemaker (Psychemedics Corporation), Tabitha Glenn (USO), Truc Duong (Truist), Jennifer Campbell (Binary Defense), Carrie Gray (Cielo Strategy Group), Dr. Edisa Shirley, PhD (ClinicMind), Neha Arnold (Sedna Consulting Group), Dr. Kimberly Foxworth (St. Luke's Health Corporation), and LaToya Lee Jones (Clarkston Consulting).

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/08/the-top-women-leaders-of-2025-3/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 70,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire