The Women We Admire Announces Top Women Leaders of 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of 2025. Across business, healthcare, science, public service, education, and the nonprofit sector, women continue to advance into roles where their decisions shape organizations and the communities they serve. Progress remains uneven, yet the impact of women in leadership is clear in the teams they guide, the programs they build, and the standards they set inside their fields. This year's honorees bring technical expertise, sound judgment, and a record of improving the institutions they lead, reflecting the breadth of responsibilities carried by today's leaders.

This year, we honor Annie Reyes, Founder and CEO of Hivedeco. Hivedeco serves as the operational base for her artistic work and features original art, coloring books, notebooks, and signed prints. Raised in Venezuela by her Cuban family, Reyes credits her upbringing with instilling a strong work ethic and commitment to education. Through her paintings and coloring books, she encourages creative expression and provides a sense of calm for her audience. Reyes has completed more than 500 commissioned pieces and published over 15 coloring books, available through major retailers including Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Target, Amazon, and platforms in Europe and Canada.

We also honor Lauren Concar Sheehy, Executive Director for the Garden State Film Festival (GSFF). A filmmaker, producer, director, and editor, Sheehy has been a long-time advocate for the arts in New Jersey and a fundraiser for numerous cultural initiatives. Her leadership has been central to shaping GSFF into one of the Tri-State area's premier events, strengthening its reputation as a platform for independent filmmakers to showcase their work. She has overseen the festival's growth and expanded opportunities for networking, education, and recognition, helping establish GSFF as a key resource for aspiring and established filmmakers alike.

Lastly, we congratulate Rachel Orston, Chief Customer Officer of Instructure, an education technology company. Orston brings over 25 years of experience strengthening customer relationships in various organizations and a deep passion for education. Her leadership experience at Fortune 100 companies and startups across multiple industries will prove instrumental as Instructure continues to scale to meet the evolving needs of international customers. She joined Instructure in 2024, a time of significant growth as customers adopt new solutions within the Instructure Learning Platform to meet the evolving demands of the learning experience, integrate recent acquisitions, and support lifelong learners.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top Women Leaders of 2025.

Dr. Sharada Iyer (Northern Trust), Marline Pagan (Cure SMA), Dr. MeShonya Wren-Coleman (Bethel College-North Newton), Stephanie Byford (BDO), Alexandra Herrera (Semafor, Inc.), Raisha Cobb (Winston-Salem State University), Rachel Orston (Instructure), Aracely P. Muñoz (Children's Health), Ina B. Habibovic (KeyBank), Debbie Powers (Comcast), BreAnne Scheid (Veritas Financial Solutions), Sara McLenighan (Iantrek), Lauren Concar (Garden State Film Festival), Kerry Davis (Gregory), Robin R. Wenneker (CPW Partnership), Katie Kennedy (Gregory), Radhika Shukla (Oracle), Rebecca Wooters (Upbound Group), Aurelia Gooden (Lucid Motors), Hannah Entenman (Abacus Wealth Partners), Annie Reyes (Hivedeco), Toni Kiger (Amedisys), Candice Bowen (CVS Health / Aetna), Cheryl Jones (Girls Incorporated of St. Louis), Maxime von Zeman (Stanford Health Care), Denise Bee (Figma), Cherise Lowrance Schmidt (Yakutat School District), Cecilia Garcia Redmond (RedCigar Marketing), Tracie Cleveland Thomas (Next Gen Enterprise Transformation), Samantha Glenn (Facet Filtration), Jennifer Kobus (REI), Preethi Santhanam (TY Lin International Group) and Jui Trivedi (Next Point LLC).

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/12/the-top-women-leaders-of-2025-4/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 70,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire