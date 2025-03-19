The Woodlands Waterway Marriott unveils a reimagined guest experience with newly redesigned M Club, lobby and Acqua Restaurant and Lounge

"With the completion of our renovation, we're excited to showcase our hotel to travelers seeking to explore The Woodlands," said Jennifer Gohagan, General Manager of The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. "Our transformed spaces will invite business and leisure guests to experience an exclusive retreat." Post this

The M Club, a signature of Marriott Hotels worldwide, has been redesigned to provide an exclusive lounge experience for Marriott Bonvoy® members. Guests can enjoy breakfast for two, evening appetizers, and indulgent desserts in a sophisticated setting that balances comfort with modern luxury.

A Stunning Transformation: Acqua Restaurant

As part of the hotel's extensive renovation, Acqua Restaurant has been completely redesigned to offer an elevated dining experience in a refreshed, contemporary setting. The new space features a modern, open-concept layout, sleek custom millwork, warm wood finishes, and refined design art and lighting elements inspired by Living Reflections on The Woodlands Waterway.

The renovated spaces offer flexible seating arrangements that accommodate a variety of dining experiences—from intimate gatherings in the Oak Room to semi-private events for up to 100 guests in the restaurant's newly designed dining areas. Acqua Patio, offering breathtaking views of The Woodlands Waterway, has also been refreshed, making it the ideal setting for outdoor dining and private events for up to 125 guests. Whether dining under the stars or hosting a private event, the patio's refreshed aesthetic and comfortable seating create an unforgettable experience.

Work or Play in Acqua Lounge and Great Room

Acqua Lounge with its expanded seating provides the perfect gathering spot to unwind, enjoy craft cocktails, savor contemporary dishes with a Texas flair and catch your favorite sport on the big screen. Its curated menu features bold, locally inspired flavors, from premium steaks and delectable seafood to small plates designed for sharing.

Ready to Welcome Guests

The completion of this extensive renovation marks a new era for The Woodlands Waterway Marriott, offering an enhanced experience for guests seeking modern luxury in a tranquil and dynamic setting. To learn more or book a stay visit www.marriott.com/houmw

About The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center

The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center, located along the scenic Waterway in The Woodlands, Texas, located 35 miles north of downtown Houston offers modern luxury in a vibrant setting. The award-winning hotel was recognized as the recipient of the Marriott Hotel of the Year for the past 2 consecutive years. Just steps from world class shopping, dining, and The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, the hotel features stylish accommodations, a full-service spa, and over 66,000 square feet of event space, making it a premier destination for group, business and leisure travelers.

About Marriott Hotels®

With more than 600 hotels and resorts in over 65 countries and territories, Marriott Hotels continues to elevate the art of hospitality. As part of Marriott Bonvoy®, the award-winning travel program from Marriott International, guests can earn and redeem points at an extraordinary portfolio of hotels and experiences worldwide. To enroll or learn more, visit www.marriottbonvoy.com

Media Contact

