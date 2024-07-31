The Works BnB Redefines North Woods Cabin Design at The Botanist

The Works BnB, a premier provider of real estate, design and property management services to the short term rental industry, opens a log cabin short term rental that brings a unique approach to cabin design in Northern Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Botanist, a new luxury short term rental on the shores of Leech Lake in Walker, Minnesota redefines cabin living in Northern Minnesota. Instead of decorating in the traditional North Woods style, The Botanist instead carries a botanical and naturalist theme throughout; referring to its beautiful natural surroundings. With themed rooms such as The Butterfly Room, and The Fern Room, the design takes a new approach to cabin design.