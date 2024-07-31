The Works BnB Redefines North Woods Cabin Design at The Botanist

The Works BnB, a premier provider of real estate, design and property management services to the short term rental industry, opens a log cabin short term rental that brings a unique approach to cabin design in Northern Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Botanist, a new luxury short term rental on the shores of Leech Lake in Walker, Minnesota redefines cabin living in Northern Minnesota. Instead of decorating in the traditional North Woods style, The Botanist instead carries a botanical and naturalist theme throughout; referring to its beautiful natural surroundings. With themed rooms such as The Butterfly Room, and The Fern Room, the design takes a new approach to cabin design.
Travelers visit the area from all over, many from big cities, who are looking for an elevated and sophisticated design that feels like home. "It is currently very difficult to find a property that offers this solution," said Jo Hanson, CEO of The Works BnB. "We are excited to open The Botanist to guests. This luxury short term rental brings something unique to Northern Minnesota, and we are confident that it will meet the needs of our guests."
Decorated throughout with furnishings from high end retailers like Pottery Barn and West Elm, the design brings a fresh approach to cabin design. You'll find pressed ferns in shadow box nightstands, taxidermy butterflies in the bathroom, and botanical prints of fungi in the bedrooms. Thoughtfully curated by Jo Hanson, the design embodies the natural environment of the North Woods, without using the traditional emblems of moose and bears.
The Botanist is available to book at www.theworksbnb.com/listing/the-botanist-retreat-leech-lake. For more information about the design, please visit www.theworksbnb.com.
