The World's First 18K Purple Gold Dial Watch | Handcrafted in Japan with a High-Beat MIYOTA 90S5 Movement

A groundbreaking timepiece crafted with rare purple gold—limited edition mechanical watches now available worldwide

TOKYO, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jewelry Miura Co., Ltd., a Japanese jewelry manufacturer known for its innovative materials and craftsmanship, has launched the world's first mechanical watch featuring a dial made from 18K purple gold on Kickstarter.

Purple gold is an exceptionally rare and beautiful 18K gold alloy created by combining pure gold with aluminum. Unlike plated or coated materials, its distinctive purple color is derived from its unique crystal structure, giving it a permanent and naturally rich tone. However, due to the significant difference in density between gold and aluminum, special techniques are required to properly fuse the two metals.

In addition, the material's crystalline structure makes it inherently brittle, meaning it cannot be processed using conventional techniques such as bending or stretching. As a result, only highly skilled artisans using advanced methods are able to work with this material, making the global production of purple gold extremely limited. Within the world of high-end jewelry, it is regarded as a truly distinctive and prestigious material.

Jewelry Miura has secured patents for its purple gold production technology in Japan, the United States, and Europe. In addition, its 18K purple gold has been officially hallmarked by the Japan Mint, further demonstrating its authenticity and material quality. Leveraging this proprietary technology and years of experience, the company has successfully produced purple gold for fine jewelry and has now taken on the challenge of applying this rare material to a watch dial for the first time.

Traditionally, purple gold has been used in high-end jewelry, and adapting it for precision components such as watch dials presents significant technical challenges. Jewelry Miura has overcome these challenges through close collaboration with a renowned Japanese watch manufacturer and through the refinement of its unique processing techniques.

The collection features three distinctive designs. The "Hokusai Red Fuji" model draws inspiration from the iconic Japanese artwork, expressing a fusion of traditional art and modern watchmaking. The Skeleton model highlights the intricate beauty of mechanical engineering, allowing wearers to appreciate the movement's structure. The Open Heart model offers a refined balance between elegance and technical visibility, revealing part of the movement through the dial.

Each timepiece is powered by a high-beat MIYOTA 90S5 automatic movement, known for its reliability and precision. The watches are assembled in Japan and finished by skilled artisans who carefully polish each dial to reveal the material's true purple brilliance.

Due to the complexity of working with purple gold, production is strictly limited, with each design crafted in small quantities. Every piece reflects both the natural characteristics of the material and the meticulous craftsmanship involved in its creation.

This launch represents a significant milestone in both jewelry and watchmaking, expanding the possibilities of rare materials in functional design. By transforming purple gold from a decorative jewelry material into a key component of a mechanical watch, Jewelry Miura aims to introduce a new level of artistic expression to the world of horology.

For more details, please visit the project page on Kickstarter.

Media Contact

Eiko, Jewelry Miura Co.,Ltd., 81 338359677, [email protected], https://purple-gold.net/

SOURCE Jewelry Miura Co.,Ltd.