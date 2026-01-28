The World's First and Only Self-Sealing Latex Balloon "Belloballoon Plus" Launches Internationally

burton + BURTON®, the largest wholesale distributor of balloons and coordinating gift products in the world, is excited to announce the launch of Belloballoon Plus®. As the industry leader in the balloon and gifts market, burton + BURTON is the exclusive USA distributor of the new state-of-the-art invention.
BOGART, Ga., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, burton + BURTON®, the largest wholesale distributor of balloons and coordinating gift products in the world, is excited to announce the launch of Belloballoon Plus®. As the industry leader in the balloon and gifts market, burton + BURTON is the exclusive USA distributor of the new state-of-the-art invention.
Belloballoon Plus latex balloons seal automatically after inflation - no tying required. Simply inflate with a hand pump, electric air inflator, or helium for fast, stress-free fun. These refillable latex balloons can be reinflated, making them ideal for multi-day events. Created to make balloon decorating easy for celebrations big and small including balloon drops, school events, birthday parties, and everyday play at home.
Each balloon is crafted from organic and compostable materials, using cutting-edge technology to deliver the highest quality while meeting safety standards for a more enjoyable experience.
Belloballoon Plus features a patented self-sealing natural latex valve (US 11,221,084B2) that securely holds air or helium without the need for tying. Available in a variety of vibrant colors, the 12-inch balloons come in 15-count and 50-count packages, offered in both individual colors and assorted packs.
"We are thrilled to be the exclusive distributor in the United States of Belloballoon Plus and the first chosen worldwide partner," said Maxine Burton, President, burton + BURTON. "Not only will this game-changing product save party planners time, but now families, children and older adults can participate in balloon celebrations without the hassle of tying required."
Invented and manufactured by Productos Mayalatex S.A. in Retalhuleu, Guatemala, Belloballoon Plus is crafted near the heart of the largest rubber forests region in the Americas. This prime location allows a responsible and sustainable source of premium latex while keeping production costs competitive and managing the quality from the tree to the customer.
For more information, visit: www.burtonandburton.com/belloballoonplus
About burton + BURTON
Founded in 1982, burton + BURTON® is a family-owned and -operated business that has grown into the largest wholesale distributor of balloons and coordinating gift products in the world. In addition to its showroom at the corporate headquarters in Bogart, Georgia, the company also maintains permanent showrooms at AmericasMart Atlanta and Dallas Market Center. For more information, visit: www.burtonandburton.com.
Media Contact
Amanda Leesburg, burton + BURTON, 1 404-218-6578, [email protected], Leesburg PR
SOURCE burton + BURTON
Share this article