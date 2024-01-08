The World's First Flaxseed Fiber Gummy - ColoFlax by ColoBotanix

ColoFlax™: A Tasty Revolution in Health - Uniting Ancient Flaxseed Wisdom with Modern Convenience in a Single Gummy! Post this

These ancient civilizations didn't just revere the fiber of flax. They also prized its seed, a nutrient-rich food source that is rich in fiber, essential fatty acids, and minerals.

We know even more about these benefits today, with studies suggesting that "Supplementation of the diet with milled flaxseed has many healthy benefits to the body". (4) Yet it doesn't appear as frequently in fiber products and superfood concoctions as it might (and perhaps should).

ColoFlax™ is one of the products bucking that trend. Created by ColoBotanix, it proudly calls itself the "World's First Flaxseed Fiber Gummy".

Gummies are all the rage these days, flaxseed has many proven benefits, and ColoFlax™ first appeared as recently as 2022, but despite all of those facts working against it, that statement is 100% accurate.

Is ColoFlax™ the World's First Flaxseed Fiber Gummy?

ColoFlax™ claims to be the first flaxseed gummy, but is it?

First, let's see what Google has to say.

These are the first 25 results for "flaxseed fiber gummy" in the United States (see attached).

As you can see, some of these articles reference ColoFlax, which unsurprisingly ranks high for any variation of "flaxseed fiber gummy". Many of them also reference products that contain flaxseed, albeit not in a gummy form.

And then you have the inevitable listicles that cover many different products, highlighting the "best" or the "most popular".

If we put all of these (including the ones in the listicles) into a table, this is what we end up with:

It's an expansive selection, to say the least, and ColoFlax™ is clearly the only one that contains flaxseed fiber in gummy form.

In fact, fiber gummies in general are hard to come by. Excluding ColoFlax™, just 8 of the products listed above are in gummy form, and many of them contain only the most basic ingredients.

Fiber Well Gummy Vitamins, for instance, contains polydextrose, a synthetic polymer that's used as a prebiotic fiber, as well as gelatin, sweeteners, and an array of additives.

Why is ColoFlax™ the World's First Flaxseed Fiber Gummy?

Most fiber supplements contain Inulin (often from chicory root fiber) and psyllium husk. These ingredients are cheap and safe. They are also a good source of fiber.

Flaxseed has more nutrients and is arguably the better choice. Studies suggest that flaxseed could be more effective at treating the symptoms of constipation while assisting with weight, glycemic, and lipid control. (5)

But flaxseed isn't the cheapest solution, and it also has a stronger flavor. The nuttiness of flaxseed makes it a great choice for salads, oatmeal, and other superfood dishes, but if you're making a fruit-flavored gummy, it's not easy to get the flavor or texture right.

The ColoFlax™ product spent many months in development. It underwent countless taste tests and trials. ColoBotanix sought a solution and it found one.

What is ColoFlax?

ColoFlax™ is a 3-in-1 fiber gummy that contains a blend of soluble and insoluble fiber, along with prebiotics and probiotics. A single serving (2 gummies) contains 5g of fiber, contributing to 20% of the average person's daily value. Much of this fiber comes from flaxseed, but the ColoFlax™ proprietary fiber blend also contains inulin and arabinogalactan.

This fiber blend is supported by two other proprietary formulas: ColoShield® and ColoBiome®.

ColoFlax™

5,000mg per serving

Organic Lignan-rich Flaxseed

Inulin

Arabinogalactan

ColoShield™

3mg per serving (1 Billion CFU)

Lactobacillus Acidophilus

L. Plantarum

L. Brevis

B. Bifidum

ColoBiome™

100mg per serving

Elderberry

Black Currant

Turmeric

Other Ingredients

In addition to the above, ColoFlax™ contains natural flavorings and thickeners to create a delicious tasting gummy. These include cane sugar and citrus pectin. The manufacturers have seemingly made a conscious effort to avoid sweeteners and artificial ingredients and to create something that is suitable for many diets. It is all-natural, gluten-free, and thanks to the omission of gelatin (a common ingredient in gummies) it is vegetarian-friendly.

How Does ColoFlax™ Compare?

We've established that ColoFlax™ is the world's first flaxseed fiber supplement. And from the table above, you can see there are a lot of other fiber products on the market.

So, how does ColoFlax™ compare? What makes this product unique beyond the inclusion of one of history's most potent food crops?

Summary: The World's First Flaxseed Fiber Gummy

Mahatma Gandhi once observed, "Wherever flaxseed becomes a regular food item among the people, there will be better health". Flax has been grown, eaten, and used for thousands of years. It has an array of health benefits and is packed with fiber, lignans, and other healthy compounds.

Yet, flaxseed is often overlooked in favor of newer and "trendier" superfoods.

ColoFlax™ has brought these potent seeds back to the fore with its flaxseed fiber gummy. It's a fruit-flavored, antioxidant-rich, fiber-full gummy. And as the tagline promises and this article proves, it really is the world's first flaxseed fiber gummy.

At the time of writing, it's also the only flaxseed fiber gummy, but as more consumers add these gummies to their daily routine and more manufacturers realize the benefits, it likely won't stay that way for very long.

