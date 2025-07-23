The World's Hottest Hot Sauce Is Here: Introducing Purgatory - The End

Available July 25 from Pepper Palace: Try It in Store or Sign Up Now—If You Dare!
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After decades of pushing the limits of spice, Pepper Palace is turning up the heat like never before. On July 25, the brand will release its most extreme hot sauce to date: Purgatory – The End. Made with over 300 pounds of super hot peppers, this small-batch sauce was built to test your limits.
This isn't just hot—it's a one-way ticket to flavor hell. Featuring ingredients that reach up to 8 million Scoville Heat Units, Purgatory delivers a fiery blast so intense it will challenge even the most seasoned chiliheads.
Be the first to try it in-store at all Pepper Palace locations or sign-up online for early access at pepperpalace.com. But proceed with caution: this hot sauce is not for the faint of heart.
"Purgatory is the most intense heat we've ever released," said Morten Steen-Jorgensen, CEO at Pepper Palace. "We can't wait to see who survives it."
To celebrate the launch, Pepper Palace is kicking off the #WallOfFlame Challenge. Brave enough to try it? Post your reaction to social media using #PurgatoryHotSauce and #WallOfFlame for a chance to win $100 and earn the title of Chilihead of the Month. Be sure to follow @PepperPalace on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook—winners will be featured and announced there.
Visit your local Pepper Palace to face the flames in person—or sign up online if you think you're ready for the burn. Learn more at pepperpalace.com.
