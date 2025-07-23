The World's Hottest Hot Sauce Is Here: Introducing Purgatory - The End

Available July 25 from Pepper Palace: Try It in Store or Sign Up Now—If You Dare!

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After decades of pushing the limits of spice, Pepper Palace is turning up the heat like never before. On July 25, the brand will release its most extreme hot sauce to date: Purgatory – The End. Made with over 300 pounds of super hot peppers, this small-batch sauce was built to test your limits.

This isn't just hot—it's a one-way ticket to flavor hell. Featuring ingredients that reach up to 8 million Scoville Heat Units, Purgatory delivers a fiery blast so intense it will challenge even the most seasoned chiliheads.