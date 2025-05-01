The World's Most Expensive Protection Dog Sells for Record-Breaking $250,000

"Rolo represents what we strive for at Scott's K9 — elite training, exceptional temperament, and unwavering loyalty. Every dog we deliver is hand-selected and trained to the highest standards, ensuring unmatched protection and a loyal family companion." — Steve Scott Post this

Rolo is a top-tier Dutch import Malinois from one of Scott's K9's highly regarded European breeders. With a beautiful light brown coat, friendly smile, focused demeanor, and notably muscular physique, he's the optimal animal for both pet and elite protection dog. Just don't let his show dog appearance fool you. He received extensive training as a police dog, preparing him to compete in the 2024 World Dutch Police PH-1 Championships. Rolo secured an impressive 17th place in this highly demanding competition, exhibiting his elite skills as a police dog. Rolo's first-class training also includes advanced obedience, bite work, and protection training, all to the high standards required of Scott's K9 protection dogs.

"Rolo represents the pinnacle of what we strive for at Scott's K9 — elite training, exceptional temperament, and unwavering loyalty. Every dog we deliver is hand-selected and trained to the highest standards, ensuring unmatched protection and a loyal family companion."

— Steve Scott, Founder and Master Trainer, Scott's K9

The Price of Elite Protection: Rolo's Market Value

Beyond his remarkable protection skills, Rolo was also carefully trained as a family protection dog. He received one-on-one training and socialization in a home with children and other animals, so he knows how to behave in a busy family home. Rolo is extremely focused and driven to work, but he's also eager to please as a loyal and affectionate family companion, reflecting the very best traits of a Belgian Malinois.

Expertly trained protection dogs are an investment, and Rolo was no exception. However, the value and peace of mind that come with steadfast personal protection are nearly priceless. Rolo fetched the highest price yet because he provides unmatched safety and comfort to his new household. He received years of rigorous and detailed training. Combined with his well-balanced energy and personable, playful personality, this made Rolo a highly sought-after family protection dog. Ultimately, that meant his protection and companionship were worth a quarter of a million dollars to his new family.

Behind the Scenes: The Team That Shaped Rolo

Scott's K9 is proud to be a highly respected provider of expertly trained protection dogs to law enforcement, individuals, and families. Founded by Steve Scott, a U.S. Army veteran with over 20 years of experience training canines for military and police departments around the world, the company offers exceptional training for elite protection dogs. Scott's K9 trainers are committed to matching the right dog to the right situation. The customized training they offer ensures a harmonious relationship between the canine and its new home.

For additional details about Rolo or to find out more about the current dogs available at Scott's K9, contact Steve and the team here.

Media Contact

Steve Scott, Scott's K9, 1 919-939-6003, [email protected], https://scottsk9.com/

SOURCE Scott's K9