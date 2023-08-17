The Young Living Alumni Center at Utah Valley University Officially Opens

We are excited about the opening of the UVU Young Living Alumni Center and its impact on alumni and students. Tweet this

The state-of-the-art alumni center is over 30,000 square feet, including two stories with 25 offices, four conference rooms on each level, and a large event space. Designed with strict energy-efficiency standards, the building also meets Utah's High Performance Building Standard (HPBS).

The center was built to accommodate the rapid growth of alumni. Over 80% of alumni remain in Utah 1 year after graduating, while 77% remain living in the state 10 years later. The building will serve as a gathering place for those alumni through conferences, networking events, and university celebrations. It will also house the school's philanthropies department, known as Institutional Advancement, which allocates donor funds to student scholarships, college initiatives, building needs, and ongoing support for the success of future generations.

"Today's ribbon cutting is a celebration of UVU's long legacy of student achievement and commitment to enhancing our community," says Astrid S. Tuminez, President of Utah Valley University. "UVU's alumni are part of the fabric of this state, building Utah's thriving economy and helping shape a prosperous future. 77% of our alumni are still in Utah ten years after graduation. They really are at the core of our families, workforce, and community. We are grateful to Young Living for their generous support."

