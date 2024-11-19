Theatro Launches GENiusAI, Revolutionizing Frontline Productivity and Engagement with Generative AI Assistance

"By equipping our teams with Theatro GENiusAI, we are not just providing tools; we're amplifying their natural abilities. This empowers associates to deliver exceptional customer experiences consistently, driving operational excellence and brand loyalty", concludes Chris Todd, Theatro CEO. Post this

Empowering Frontline Workers with TheatroIQ

TheatroIQ utilizes the power of Generative AI combined with Theatro's Intelligent Virtual Assistant (TIVA) to offer frontline workers immediate access to "how to" specific information regarding Theatro's workflows, apps, and features. Every worker can quickly become a Theatro power-user by leveraging TIVA's broad knowledge and understanding of critical apps and workflows without extensive and expensive training. By offering real-time assistance and on-demand knowledge, Theatro IQ helps retailers maximize their technology investments and leads to enhanced employee engagement, reduced turnover, and improved customer experiences.

Driving Operational and Financial Success with Theatro GENFlows

Theatro GENflows integrate Generative AI and TIVA with existing voice-controlled digital workflows, automatically initiating and managing complex operational processes with the worker through an intuitive conversational interface. The integration of GenAI into frontline workflows enhances both operational and financial performance with 13% of businesses seeing enhanced employee upskilling and 37% reporting improved decision-making. competitive market.

These new innovations augment the intelligence of the frontline, enabling them to better serve customers, even on their very first day.

Chris Todd, CEO of Theatro, underscored the current challenges facing the retail industry: "Consumers today expect immediate, personalized interactions and a friction-less in store shopping experience. Balancing these expectations with cost-effective service delivery presents a significant challenge. Theatro GENiusAI, bridges this gap by seamlessly upskilling the natural capabilities of the frontline workforce, allowing them to focus on customer engagement without the distraction of seeking out information."

Theatro GENiusAI is specifically designed for businesses looking to enhance operational efficiency, productivity, and brand loyalty. It offers voice-activated, real-time knowledge and contextual support, including personalized recommendations and guided next steps for employees. This solution is an extension of Theatro's robust Mobile Communications Platform, trusted by thousands of frontline workers across leading retail stores nationwide, and developed in collaboration with customers to address real-world challenges.

The technology behind Theatro GENiusAI combines advanced AI models to foster natural, conversational interactions between employees and integrated backend systems. Utilizing state-of-the-art speech recognition, the 'LLaMA 2' model for understanding intents and generating responses, and a sophisticated text-to-speech engine, Theatro GENiusAI ensures interactions are as natural and human-like as possible. This trio of technologies enables the system not only to hear but also to understand and respond accurately, augmenting the intelligence of the workforce with AI precision.

Key Features and Benefits of Theatro GENiusAI Include:

• Real-time, On-Demand Access to Information: Empowers employees with the knowledge they need, eliminating the need for memorization, extensive training, or access to external assistance.

• In-Ear Delivery of Information: Allows associates to remain fully engaged with customers while discreetly receiving necessary details.

• Enhanced Selling Capabilities: Provides assisted selling recommendations that help staff offer suitable products, complementary items, or alternatives for out-of-stock goods, transforming every interaction into an opportunity for growth and improved customer satisfaction.

• Consistent Customer Experiences Across Locations: Equips employees with uniform knowledge, processes, and training to ensure a standardized customer experience.

• Accelerated Onboarding: Offers new employees in-the-moment information and prompts, making them effective from their first day.

Chris Todd further emphasized the strategic importance of empowering frontline workers in the evolving retail environment: "By equipping our teams with Theatro GENiusAI, we are not just providing tools; we're amplifying their natural abilities. This empowers associates to deliver exceptional customer experiences consistently, driving operational excellence and brand loyalty", concludes Chris Todd, Theatro CEO.

(Source: State of AI in Retail and CPG: 2024 Trends (NVIDIA))

For more information about Theatro GENiusAI, please visit http://www.theatro.com.

About Theatro

Theatro, pioneers of the first voice-enabled Mobile Communication Platform, is driving Digital Transformation for the hourly workforce with its powerful suite of Collaboration Apps and Digital Workflows that deliver consistent and measurable results. With its "Heads Up & Hands-Free" As-a-Service solution, Theatro helps enterprises unlock their frontline's full potential and accelerate business success by enabling them to automate manual or multi-step processes which improve productivity, operational efficiency, employee engagement and the customer experience. For more information, visit https://www.theatro.com.

