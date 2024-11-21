Theatro Ranked One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

"Our commitment to empowering frontline workers drives us to innovate, as we enable them to serve customers with care," said Chris Todd, Theatro's CEO. "At Theatro, we are dedicated to creating apps and digital workflows that help frontline teams deliver exceptional experiences every day." Post this

During this period, Theatro achieved significant growth by revolutionizing the retail customer experience with voice-controlled, hands-free mobile devices for store associates. This time was also marked by new products and innovations, including the Theatro Personal Safety Alert and development of its newly launched Theatro GENiusAI, bringing voice-controlled Generative AI to store associates.

Theatro is an established leader in innovative communication solutions, boosting operational efficiency and employee engagement. Its core product, a voice-controlled, hands-free mobile device, enables seamless team communication and connects employees to essential applications and data in real time. Its offerings include software integration, data analytics, and tailored training to boost productivity and optimize user experience. By streamlining communication, Theatro empowers frontline workers, elevates customer service, and drives business success.

"Frontline workers are not just employees; they represent the face of the brand with every customer interaction. Our commitment to empowering frontline workers drives us to innovate, as we enable them to serve customers with care," said Chris Todd, Theatro's CEO. "At Theatro, we are dedicated to creating apps and digital workflows that help frontline teams deliver exceptional experiences every day."

"For 30 years we've been celebrating companies that are actively driving innovation. The software industry continues to be a beacon of growth, and the fintech industry made a strong showing on this year's list, surpassing life sciences for the first time," said Steve Fineberg, vice chair, U.S. technology sector leader, Deloitte.

"Significantly, we also saw a breakthrough in performance of private companies, with the highest number of private companies named to the list in our program's history. This year's winners have shown they have the vision and expertise to continue to perform at a high level, and that deserves to be celebrated."

"Innovation, transformation and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront for this year's Technology Fast 500 list, and there's no better way to celebrate30 years of program history," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's Audit & Assurance practice. "This year's winning companies have demonstrated a continuous commitment to growth and remarkable consistency in driving forward progress. We extend our congratulations to all this year's winners — it's an incredible time for innovation."

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest- growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 awards winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognitions, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Theatro

Theatro is a leading innovator in voice-controlled mobile communication technology, dedicated to empowering frontline workers through seamless, hands-free connectivity. Leveraging Generative AI with Theatro's Intelligent Virtual Assistant (TIVA) and Digital Workflows, Theatro equips employees with real-time, context-specific knowledge that enhances customer interactions and elevates the service experience. Based in Dallas, Theatro serves many of the world's most recognized brands, including The Container Store, Macy's, Tractor Supply Co., Walgreens, Wawa, and World Market. Through its signature "Heads Up & Hands-Free" solution, Theatro unlocks the full potential of frontline teams, connecting them effortlessly to the people and information they need—all through the power of voice.

For more information, visit www.theatro.com

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte

Media Contact

Kimberley Drobny, Theatro, 1 9726580001, [email protected], www.theatro.com

SOURCE Theatro