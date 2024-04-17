Thebes Media Teams with Thinkwerk.com in solving assistance with Spiritual Equations

"Each day, I awake with amazement to solving puzzles and problems given my mind before retiring." Cadmus finishes, "The problem or puzzle is solved by applying human effort to Divine solutions." Post this

Human resources, finance, marketing, operations management, and information technology are five fields to watch 'holistically' in small and medium-sized endeavors. Depending on the product or service offered, labels may change, and the labeler may add substitutes. He proposed assisting those on the precipice of going under.

If an overview of a business shows an unbalanced picture, further examination reveals strengths and weaknesses. That examination determines what changes will set the correct tone and direction.

It is an intuitive response that may keep the business from spiraling down!

Cadmus discovered that his thoughts of assistance were discounted for various reasons. A single proprietor may feel intimidated. The owner may hold an unhealthy view of his intellectual capabilities. He may want to keep his "business secrets" from the public eye or any other thoughts that are indeed self-centered and not conducive to continued public service.

The corporate shell provided a form for transport support for the oil and gas industry out of Houston, after which Thinkwerk.com, Inc. disbanded. He moved from Montgomery in 2015.

Thinkwerk's future in helping society is now. Today, Thinkwerk rose to fly as a Public Theology Think Tank as the Phoenix rose from the ashes. It fits into the ministry model to address public issues affecting humanity. It will produce research reports on Sociological and humanitarian import matters to the individual and community.

What does this have to do with a Spiritual Ministry?

Humans receive intuited thoughts from the Universe. The signal needs a grounded base for those intuited thoughts to be received. That base is in human form—that is why we are here! Humans receive vibratory intuitions from a Universal source for application and demonstration on Earth.

Sitting on the fence between Earth's encampment as humans and the Universe around us as Spiritual beings, most people lean toward the encampment. After all, here is where we act, live, and breathe. The human believes he directs his path. Most are too busy surviving their previous 'human' decisions. Discounting our Spiritual connection leaves many in an advanced genus with regrets about not attending to the most critical parts of their lives.

Thinkwerk in Montgomery had a website. Cadmus resurrected his thoughts to reestablish the Thinkwerk website. (https://www.thinkwerk.com) to temporarily hold a recollection of items in service to Thebes Trust. These parts and pieces of past efforts work into the ministerial plan. (The holding action is not to confuse anyone.)

Reorganized to research and report on community issues, Thinkwerk.com has become a resource for discussing lingering debate topics. In public theology, there are thinking forces finding solutions that ultimately have a spiritual solution. This larger topic envelopes all that humans find time to participate in.

Opening oneself to being a part of the more extensive societal solutions, Thinkwerk teams with Thebes Media to produce researched feature reports. It fits as an adjunct interest in writing its column for the website.

"Each day, I awake with amazement to solving puzzles and problems given my mind before retiring." A quiet, peaceful period before entering the overnight sleep, ruminating over concerns requiring attention places the issue before the Universal Mind. Cadmus finishes, "The problem or puzzle is solved by applying human effort to Divine solutions."

