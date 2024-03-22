Thebes Trust Alternate Thought Opens a Path for Directions Toward Building Harmony Among Adversaries

"There is no Peace without self-examination and subsequent self-development," Cadmus said. Post this

Thus, we will address subjects using Universal Law, applying the cause factors to determine where another path might have been followed. The Trust will work with other graduate metaphysical teachers in association with the International Metaphysical Ministry -- (IMM) - (https://www.internationalmetaphysicalministry.com). Each graduate of the University of Metaphysics is opportunely ordained as a Metaphysical Minister at commencement as they work in their chosen field.

In establishing the Ministry, its website went under construction and will connect to the Internet later this month.

Its teaching charter adopted wording from "… The Ministry (Designation) of William Kinter Cadmus," as stated, "… the primary purpose of the Metaphysical Ministry is to provide educational study and maintain forums for the practice of religion, theosophy, and general metaphysics."

Thebes Trust Ministry accepts the vows taken by its designate in ordination. He agreed to "… serve (his) fellowman … accept the responsibility of all financial obligations of (the) ministry … work together with other teachers … (and) give service to those (we) can help who are without means to donate, contribute, or pay for…services."

As our directors determined, we could not improve that ministry designation. The preceding teachings of Rev. Dr. Paul Leon Masters, the Founder of the IMM and its seminary, the University of Metaphysics (https://www.universityofmetaphysics.com), serve as our anchoring point.

In addition to his current responsibility, Cadmus will head a department "to furnish or supply educational products for individual self-examination and other services, aid, attendance, and care."

What does it mean to the public?

It is a resource for self-examination and self-development.

Universal principles, a catalog of religious teachings from the world's major faiths, and adjunct practices from Vedic and Oriental thought are continually being extracted to enhance all spiritual practices.

It means we – Thebes Trust - are giving back for the manifold blessings and gifts of the Spirit yet passing on what it has gleaned from a life of plenty given us by the Universal Mind.

For the Ministry alone, this announcement lays the foundation for an avenue on which connections can be made, communication established, and sharing that which is unrestricted to individuals for their understanding of one another.

Studies will commence on the causes and effects of 'States of Affair.' From it, a merged Public Theology will be offered for discussion in our family of inclusion among the earth's genera.

Written products are available to assist an individual in providing thoughts that may have escaped discussions. Management has dictated that free lists of studied and ancillary reading material be provided for individual study. Identifying help-aids outside the Thebes envelope of services will reveal an informed idea for the individual of "what needs to change." Knowing alternative thoughts and paths can open new avenues and directions through self-development.

"There is no inner peace without self-examination and subsequent self-development," Cadmus said.

We welcome comments and are seeking connections from interested parties.

