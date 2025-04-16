TheLibrarian.io launches a Calendar AI Assistant for Professionals

In today's fast-paced world, staying organized is crucial. The new Calendar AI Assistant empowers professionals to manage schedules, set reminders, and stay on top of their day - all from WhatsApp. Post this

In today's fast-paced world, managing schedules and staying organized has become more challenging than ever. With remote and hybrid work as the new normal, professionals need smarter tools to control their schedules effortlessly. The new Calendar AI Assistant from TheLibrarian.io addresses this growing demand, offering a seamless way to manage schedules, set reminders, and stay organized - all in one place.

Key Features

Morning Briefs: start your day with a clear overview of your schedule, including locations, participants, and context, ensuring you're always prepared.

Voice Commands: schedule meetings, check your calendar, and set reminders hands-free just by talking to your Assistant.

Smart Reminders: never forget important tasks or deadlines again, even when you're on the move.

Events in Bulk: add multiple events to your calendar effortlessly, whether it's a conference agenda, team schedule, school dates, or birthdays.

Seamless Integrations: it easily connects with Google Calendar (Microsoft and Apple coming soon).

Tool for the Modern Professional

"With the launch of our new Calendar AI Assistant, we're redefining how professionals manage their schedules - making it easier than ever to stay on top of your day so you can focus on what truly matters," said Tiago Alves, CEO of TheLibrarian.io. "By combining automation, bulk event management, and hands-free scheduling, it's the ultimate productivity tool for the modern workforce."

Security that can be Trusted

TheLibrarian.io, which is Google CASA certified, employs robust data encryption in transit and at rest, along with stringent privacy controls to protect user interactions and data, ensuring that user information remains secure.

About the Company

TheLibrarian.io is a productivity-focused AI startup with offices in Singapore and Seattle, dedicated to helping professionals work smarter, not harder. By seamlessly integrating AI-powered assistance into the tools people already use like WhatsApp, Google Apps, Slack and Notion, the company enables users to stay productive on the go. With a strong focus on user experience, automation, and security, the company is redefining productivity for the modern, mobile-first workforce.

