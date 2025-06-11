Thema Home Care CEO Justin Currie Joins Philadelphia Titan 100

From day one, my goal has been to elevate home care by creating a truly custom and personalized experience, one that combines clinical expertise with warmth, personalization, and dignity. Post this

"Philadelphia's Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all," says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

Originally from a small farming town in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada, Justin Currie brings a grounded, hardworking ethos to everything he does. Driven by a deeply personal mission, he launched the company after witnessing firsthand the challenges families face (particularly those caring for loved ones with dementia) in finding care that feels truly personal. Since 2017, Justin has been at the forefront of innovation in the healthcare space as the founder of Thema Home Care (previously WellSprings Home Care). Under his leadership, Thema Home Care has redefined home care delivery by blending small-town compassion with premium, specialized support. Thema Home Care is currently launching its new specialty program called Clarity: Memory Care at Home which provides the most comprehensive memory care program available, right in the comfort and familiarity of each senior's home. When Justin is not leading his team or growing the business, he enjoys spending time outdoors and being with his friends and family.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized among the Titan 100. From day one, my goal has been to elevate home care by creating a truly custom and personalized experience, one that combines clinical expertise with warmth, personalization, and dignity. I'm especially excited about the launch of our Clarity memory are program, which brings that same elevated standard to families navigating dementia. It's a privilege to lead this next chapter in redefining what home care can be."

Justin Currie will be honored at the annual Titan 100 awards celebration on September 18th, 2025, held at 2300 Arena. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of celebration, camaraderie, and networking—an evening unlike anything that exists in the Philadelphia business community.

