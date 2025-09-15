Thentia Announces New Inspection Mobile App at the CLEAR Annual Conference in Chicago

Thentia's New Inspection Mobile App empowers regulatory field inspectors to work more efficiently and accurately.
CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thentia, a leading provider of regulatory compliance software, is announcing its new inspection mobile app at the CLEAR Annual Conference September 15-18 in Chicago. Designed specifically for regulatory inspectors, this app addresses the unique challenges faced by professionals working in the field.
Thentia's Inspection Mobile App will be available for both iOS and Android devices, allowing inspectors to utilize their existing smartphones or tablets for their work. This eliminates the need to carry bulky laptops or spend valuable hours transcribing handwritten notes after an inspection. With the app, inspectors can efficiently conduct inspections on-site, running checklists, taking notes, and attaching photo and document evidence directly from their mobile device.
Understanding the real-world conditions inspectors encounter, Thentia's Inspection Mobile App is built to function seamlessly even without an internet connection, so there's no need to worry about connectivity when in areas that have little to no coverage (like basements or remote areas). Users can download inspection reports before heading out to a site and then upload completed inspections later, once they are back online. This ensures uninterrupted workflow and allows inspectors to concentrate on their tasks without concerns about connectivity issues.
Thentia Sponsors 2025 CLEAR Annual Conference
Thentia is a proud Gold Sponsor & Premier Partner for the 2025 CLEAR Annual Conference, exhibiting at Booth #9. Attendees who visit the booth will meet with company representatives to learn how Thentia can simplify and centralize licensing and compliance, including reporting and data analytics.Thentia is also a sponsor of the Awards Ceremony, where Chris Taddonio, Thentia Account Executive will assist in honoring this year's winners.
Learn more about Thentia's Inspection Mobile App and all the licensing and compliance tools by emailing [email protected]
About Thentia
Thentia is driving regulatory transformation for hundreds of regulators and regulatory agencies worldwide with a platform that handles all key department functions including licensing, investigations, enforcement,quality assurance, continuing education, board management, data analysis, and more. Thentia Cloud empowers regulators to transcend the constraints of legacy processes, custom-built solutions, and a web of disparate applications with a single unified 360-degree platform, setting new standards in efficiency and effectiveness. Visit www.thentia.com to learn more.
