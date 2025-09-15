Thentia Announces New Inspection Mobile App at the CLEAR Annual Conference in Chicago

With Thentia's new Inspection Mobile App, inspectors can efficiently conduct inspections on-site, running checklists, taking notes, and attaching photo and document evidence directly from their mobile device. Post this

Understanding the real-world conditions inspectors encounter, Thentia's Inspection Mobile App is built to function seamlessly even without an internet connection, so there's no need to worry about connectivity when in areas that have little to no coverage (like basements or remote areas). Users can download inspection reports before heading out to a site and then upload completed inspections later, once they are back online. This ensures uninterrupted workflow and allows inspectors to concentrate on their tasks without concerns about connectivity issues.

Thentia Sponsors 2025 CLEAR Annual Conference

Thentia is a proud Gold Sponsor & Premier Partner for the 2025 CLEAR Annual Conference, exhibiting at Booth #9. Attendees who visit the booth will meet with company representatives to learn how Thentia can simplify and centralize licensing and compliance, including reporting and data analytics.Thentia is also a sponsor of the Awards Ceremony, where Chris Taddonio, Thentia Account Executive will assist in honoring this year's winners.

Learn more about Thentia's Inspection Mobile App and all the licensing and compliance tools by emailing [email protected]

About Thentia

Thentia is driving regulatory transformation for hundreds of regulators and regulatory agencies worldwide with a platform that handles all key department functions including licensing, investigations, enforcement,quality assurance, continuing education, board management, data analysis, and more. Thentia Cloud empowers regulators to transcend the constraints of legacy processes, custom-built solutions, and a web of disparate applications with a single unified 360-degree platform, setting new standards in efficiency and effectiveness. Visit www.thentia.com to learn more.

