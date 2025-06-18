Thentia Appoints GovTech Expert Rejan Giguere as Chief Operating Officer

"Rejan's profound experience in government technology and her dedication to operational efficiency are exactly what Thentia needs to continue on our path of positive change," said Brian Utley, CEO of Thentia Post this

Giguere's career began with the Texas Performance Review team, focusing on government efficiency, and continued at the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services within Health and Human Services, experiences that fueled her dedication to leveraging technology to improve work capabilities. Before joining Thentia, Giguere's private sector career spanned significant roles in GovTech including 14 years as Director of Implementation Services and Chief of Staff at Periscope Holdings and 3 years as Senior VP, Operations at mdf commerce.

In her role as COO, Giguere will be focused on enhancing operational excellence, ensuring strategic alignment, and supporting good financial stewardship to enable Thentia to deliver the best products to its regulatory customers.

This appointment comes as Thentia continues to expand and build on recent successes including the announcement of new regulatory customers in New Mexico and Alaska.

Thentia is driving regulatory transformation for hundreds of regulators and regulatory agencies worldwide with a platform that handles all key department functions including licensing, investigations, enforcement, fitness to practise, quality assurance, scope of practise, continuing education, board management, data analysis, and more. Thentia Cloud empowers regulators to transcend the constraints of legacy processes, custom-built solutions, and a web of disparate applications with a single unified 360-degree platform, setting new standards in efficiency and effectiveness.

