Thentia Awarded Contract to Enhance Licensing and Compliance of Medical Imaging and Radiation Therapy in New Mexico

The Radiation Control Bureau of the New Mexico Environment Department will replace manual, paper-based licensing and compliance processes with Thentia technology
SANTA FE, N.M., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thentia, a leading provider of regulatory compliance software announced today it has been selected to provide the Radiation Control Bureau of the New Mexico Environment Department with its technology. Thentia will be implemented specifically for the Medical Imaging and Radiation Therapy Program (MIRTP), advancing the Bureau's ability to serve licensees and protect the public.
"The Radiation Control Bureau is dedicated to ensuring the safe use of radioactive materials and medical imaging practices in New Mexico," said Srikanth Paladugu. "Thentia solutions will help simplify the licensing process for the MIRTP and provide our team with the tools needed to enforce the regulations that ensure the safety of our fellow New Mexicans."
"We are proud to announce our contract with the Radiation Control Bureau of the New Mexico Environment Department," said Brian Utley, CEO of Thentia. "This project is particularly special to us because it marks our first in the State and allows us to be a part of a unique and necessary regulatory agency dedicated to public protection. We look forward to working together to provide a seamless process for both MIRTP licensees and their committed workforce."
About the Radiation Control Bureau of the New Mexico Environment Department
The Radiation Control Bureau safeguards the health and safety of New Mexico's residents by regulating the use of ionizing radiation to protect workers, the public, and the environment. Through oversight of radioactive materials and medical imaging practices, the bureau ensures these technologies are used safely and responsibly, benefiting communities while minimizing risks. The bureau's mission is rooted in promoting public health and advancing the well-being of all New Mexicans.
About Thentia
Thentia is driving regulatory transformation for hundreds of regulators and regulatory agencies worldwide with a platform that handles all key department functions including licensing, investigations, enforcement, fitness to practice, quality assurance, scope of practice, continuing education, board management, data analysis, and more. Thentia Cloud empowers regulators to transcend the constraints of legacy processes, custom-built solutions, and a web of disparate applications with a single unified 360-degree platform, setting new standards in efficiency and effectiveness.
Media Contact
Britton Cronin, Thentia, 1 2146050420, [email protected], www.thentia.com
SOURCE Thentia
