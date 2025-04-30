Thentia Awarded Contract to Enhance Licensing and Compliance of Medical Imaging and Radiation Therapy in New Mexico

"Thentia solutions will help simplify the licensing process for the MIRTP and provide our team with the tools needed to enforce the regulations that ensure the safety of our fellow New Mexicans," said Srikanth Paladugu Post this

"We are proud to announce our contract with the Radiation Control Bureau of the New Mexico Environment Department," said Brian Utley, CEO of Thentia. "This project is particularly special to us because it marks our first in the State and allows us to be a part of a unique and necessary regulatory agency dedicated to public protection. We look forward to working together to provide a seamless process for both MIRTP licensees and their committed workforce."

About the Radiation Control Bureau of the New Mexico Environment Department

The Radiation Control Bureau safeguards the health and safety of New Mexico's residents by regulating the use of ionizing radiation to protect workers, the public, and the environment. Through oversight of radioactive materials and medical imaging practices, the bureau ensures these technologies are used safely and responsibly, benefiting communities while minimizing risks. The bureau's mission is rooted in promoting public health and advancing the well-being of all New Mexicans.

About Thentia

Thentia is driving regulatory transformation for hundreds of regulators and regulatory agencies worldwide with a platform that handles all key department functions including licensing, investigations, enforcement, fitness to practice, quality assurance, scope of practice, continuing education, board management, data analysis, and more. Thentia Cloud empowers regulators to transcend the constraints of legacy processes, custom-built solutions, and a web of disparate applications with a single unified 360-degree platform, setting new standards in efficiency and effectiveness.

