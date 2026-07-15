Thentia Powers Two New Regulatory Compliance Projects Across North America

Oklahoma Board of Examiners in Optometry and College of Dental Surgeons of Alberta Successfully Go-Live with Thentia Cloud

AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thentia, a leading provider of regulatory compliance software, today announced the successful go-live of two major regulatory bodies on the Thentia Cloud platform: the Oklahoma Board of Examiners in Optometry and the College of Dental Surgeons of Alberta.

These implementations mark a significant milestone in each organization's digital transformation journey. The Oklahoma Board of Examiners in Optometry now leverages Thentia Cloud to streamline licensure and renewal applications and enhance communication with optometrists across the state. By automating core workflows, the Board can improve operational efficiency while maintaining rigorous standards of public protection.

The College of Dental Surgeons of Alberta has transitioned to Thentia Cloud to support its mandate of regulating Alberta's dental professionals in the public interest. The new system enables enhanced case management, data-driven reporting, and a seamless online experience for registrants, supporting the College's commitment to transparency and accountability.

"Each of these new projects represents a strong partnership and a shared commitment to regulatory excellence," said Brian Utley, CEO of Thentia. "We're proud to support these organizations in delivering efficient and transparent regulatory services to their licensees and the public."

About Thentia

Thentia is driving regulatory transformation for hundreds of regulators and regulatory agencies worldwide with a platform that handles all key department functions including licensing, investigations, enforcement, quality assurance, continuing education, board management, data analysis, and more. Thentia Cloud empowers regulators to transcend the constraints of legacy processes, custom-built solutions, and a web of disparate applications with a single unified 360-degree platform, setting new standards in efficiency and effectiveness. Visit www.thentia.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Britton Cronin, Thentia, 1 2146050420, [email protected], www.thentia.com

SOURCE Thentia