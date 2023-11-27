Theom Achieves AWS Data And Analytics Competency Status

"Theom is proud to achieve AWS Data & Analytics Competency status," said Navindra Yadav, Co-founder and CEO Post this

Achieving the AWS Data & Analytics Competency status differentiates Theom as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized software designed to help enterprises govern and secure complex data projects on AWS. To receive the designation, APN members must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"Theom is proud to achieve AWS Data & Analytics Competency status," said Navindra Yadav, Co-founder and CEO.. "Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their goals by combining our technology]with the range of powerful tools provided by AWS."

"Leveraging the Theom platform, we have transformed our data access governance, securing granular access to Snowflake data across multiple applications," said the CISO of a Global Trading Company. "Theom's comprehensive insights have empowered us to enforce strict controls, prioritize security efforts, and foster a culture of responsible data handling."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep experience and expertise.

About Theom - Theom offers a dedicated data access governance and data security SaaSsolution that runs on AWS. Embedded within the data stores and platforms wherever data is stored, Theom has unmatched visibility into any access attempts and is uniquely positioned to protect those data. The Theom platform also governs data sharing and delivers data attack detection and insider risk management capabilities to enterprises in a matter of hours. Based in San Jose, California, Theom is backed by M12, Ridge Ventures, Foothill Ventures, and The General Partnership.

