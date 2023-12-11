Theom Achieves AWS Security Software Competency Designation

"Theom is excited to achieve the AWS Security Competency. This designation showcases our AWS expertise" said Navindra Yadav, Co-founder and CEO. Post this

Achieving the AWS Security Software Competency differentiates Theom as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized security software designed to help enterprises secure complex data projects on AWS. To receive the designation, APN members must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"Theom is excited to achieve the AWS Security Competency. This designation showcases our AWS expertise" said Navindra Yadav, Co-founder and CEO. "Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their data security goals by combining our technology with the range of powerful tools provided by AWS."

AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support these solutions' seamless integrations and deployments, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep experience and expertise.

About Theom - Theom offers a dedicated data access governance and data security SaaS solution that runs on AWS. Embedded within the data stores and platforms wherever data is stored, Theom has unmatched visibility into any access attempts and is uniquely positioned to protect those data. The Theom platform also governs data sharing and delivers data attack detection and insider risk management capabilities to enterprises in a matter of hours. Based in San Jose, California, Theom is backed by M12, Ridge Ventures, Foothill Ventures, and The General Partnership.

