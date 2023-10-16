Theom Achieves Select Tier Partner Status With Snowflake

"Theom combined with Snowflake's Data Cloud comprises a powerful combination of capabilities to enhance data governance and security and mobilize data in the service of the enterprise," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances, Snowflake. Tweet this

Theom's AI-driven platform integrates with Snowflake to offer a comprehensive solution for managing and monitoring access to sensitive data in the Snowflake Data Cloud, helping joint customers unlock granular data visibility, enforce data access governance, and monetize their data in Snowflake's Data Cloud. This collaboration enhances data governance so that joint customers can mobilize their data in Snowflake's Data Cloud with enhanced governance and security. Theom provides over-provisioning insights and controls for Snowflake, leveraging customers that can confine the right provisioning for their users.

Theom continuously monitors data access patterns and can detect suspicious activity in real-time. This enables early detection of potential internal and external threats to sensitive data in Snowflake's Data Cloud, thwarting the impact of data breaches.

"Theom combined with Snowflake's Data Cloud comprises a powerful combination of capabilities to enhance data governance and security and mobilize data in the service of the enterprise," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances, Snowflake.

The Snowflake Partner Network unlocks the potential of the Data Cloud with a broad array of tools and partners. Certified partnerships and integrations enable customers to leverage Snowflake's flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights. To become a Snowflake partner and get access to Snowflake's self-service partner resources, please click here.

Theom offers an AI-driven data access governance platform that embeds wherever customers host their data. Headquartered in San Jose, CA, Theom is backed by investors, including Ridge Ventures and M12 (Microsoft's Venture Fund).

