Theom deepens its partnership with Powered by Snowflake to support joint enterprise customers

"Data governance and security are paramount to a successful data and AI strategy. With Theom's application, Powered by Snowflake, Theom makes it easy for joint customers to protect their cloud infrastructure so that they can focus on mission-critical projects," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "As organizations accelerate their AI initiatives, the need for governance becomes even more pressing. The combination of Theom and Snowflake can help organizations scale their cloud businesses securely in this new era."

Industry leading applications are Powered by Snowflake. By building on Snowflake, product and engineering teams are able to develop, scale, and operate their applications without operational burden, delivering differentiated products to their customers. By being Powered by Snowflake, builders get access to resources to help them design, market, and operate their applications in the Data Cloud. To learn more about becoming Powered by Snowflake and how organizations are building on Snowflake, click here.

About Theom - Theom offers a dedicated data contract governance, data access governance and data security SaaS solution that helps enterprises address today's data and AI access governance challenges.

