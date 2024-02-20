Theom deepens its partnership with Powered by Snowflake to support joint enterprise customers

Theom, announced today that it has deepened its partnership with Snowflake to support enterprise customers. Theom's application, Powered by Snowflake, delivers data contract governance, data and AI access governance, and data security for joint customers.
SAN JOSE, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Theom announced the launch of its application that will allow customers to access Theom's leading data access governance solution from within the Snowflake Data Cloud — which will be critical for customers' responsible AI and data architecture initiatives. Theom's application, Powered by Snowflake, will enable customers to securely accelerate and expand their usage of the Snowflake platform, without additional operational overhead.
"Data governance is at the forefront of customer needs as they unlock data insights for business value," said Navindra Yadav, Co-founder and CEO at Theom. "By building Theom on top of Snowflake's platform, data security is built-in to the solution, giving joint customers peace of mind when it comes to data access governance and breach protection."
"Data governance and security are paramount to a successful data and AI strategy. With Theom's application, Powered by Snowflake, Theom makes it easy for joint customers to protect their cloud infrastructure so that they can focus on mission-critical projects," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "As organizations accelerate their AI initiatives, the need for governance becomes even more pressing. The combination of Theom and Snowflake can help organizations scale their cloud businesses securely in this new era."
Industry leading applications are Powered by Snowflake. By building on Snowflake, product and engineering teams are able to develop, scale, and operate their applications without operational burden, delivering differentiated products to their customers. By being Powered by Snowflake, builders get access to resources to help them design, market, and operate their applications in the Data Cloud. To learn more about becoming Powered by Snowflake and how organizations are building on Snowflake, click here.
About Theom - Theom offers a dedicated data contract governance, data access governance and data security SaaS solution that helps enterprises address today's data and AI access governance challenges.
Media Contact
Navindra Yadav, Theom, 1 (408) 785-7553, [email protected], Theom
SOURCE Theom
Share this article