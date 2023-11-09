Theom Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Strengthening its Partnership with AWS

"Theom's participation in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a testament to our commitment to providing a secure and compliant data environment," said Navindra Yadav, CEO of Theom. Post this

Theom for AWS: Better Together

Theom seamlessly integrates with AWS to protect AWS data stores from the inside, offering a robust solution for managing, controlling, and monitoring access to sensitive data. The platform provides unparalleled visibility and control over data and data access events, strengthening cybersecurity posture and compliance for AWS users.

Data-centric Access Governance: Theom embeds in AWS to give enterprises unprecedented control over their data hosted on AWS, ensuring that only authorized users can access sensitive information. This data-centric architecture ensures no data or metadata leaves the customer's environment.

AI-Driven Security: Theom's AI engines continuously monitor data access patterns and user behavior, providing real-time alerts and taking immediate action to prevent unauthorized data access.

Compliance and Regulations: Theom automates compliance with regulatory standards, including CIS, NIST, HIPAA, HITRUST, and more, making it easier to maintain continuous regulatory compliance.

Quick Deployment: Theom can be deployed directly within AWS, ensuring users can benefit from its robust features almost immediately after installation.

Multi-platform Support: Theom provides data access governance and security across AWS, Snowflake, Databricks, and Azure, simplifying data protection from a single pane of glass.

Theom is available on AWS Marketplace. To learn more about Theom's partnership with AWS, visit our partner page.

