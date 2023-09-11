Theorem Legal Marketplace Recognizes CobbleStone® as a Leader in Summer LegalTech Best Software Awards

"Recognized as a top innovator earlier this year, CobbleStone is gaining momentum in the CLM market. With strong retention rates and growing awareness, more users are tagging CobbleStone for their RFP process, which serves to further underscore its strength," – Theorem Legal Marketplace Team. Tweet this

"Recognized as a top innovator earlier this year, CobbleStone is gaining momentum in the CLM market. Verified user feedback and usage data back the solution's recommendation by users. With strong retention rates and growing awareness, more users are tagging CobbleStone for their RFP process, which serves to further underscore its strength," – Theorem Legal Marketplace Team.

"This positive client reception shows how dedicated the CobbleStone team is to providing a dynamic user experience for contract lifecycle management," says Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

