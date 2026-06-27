ThePayStubs Helps Workers and Small Businesses Handle Pay Documentation as Tax and Income Verification Demands Rise

A growing number of employees, freelancers, and small business owners are turning to online tools to create accurate pay records and retrieve key tax documents, and ThePayStubs is expanding access to both.

NEW YORK, June 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Income verification has become a routine hurdle. Renting an apartment, applying for a car loan, refinancing a mortgage, or simply proving steady earnings now often requires clean, professional pay documentation on short notice. For the millions of Americans who are self-employed, work multiple jobs, or run small operations without a dedicated payroll department, producing those records used to mean hours of manual work or expensive software.

ThePayStubs is addressing that gap with a set of online tools designed to make pay documentation fast, accurate, and accessible. The platform lets users generate detailed pay records in minutes, with calculations for gross pay, taxes, and deductions handled automatically.

"People should not have to fight their own paperwork just to prove they earn a living," said a spokesperson for ThePayStubs. "Whether someone is a gig worker piecing together income from several sources or a small business owner paying a handful of employees, they deserve clean, professional documents without a steep learning curve."

Built for Workers Who Do Not Have a Payroll Department

The service reflects a shift in how Americans work. Independent contractors, freelancers, and part-time workers make up a large and growing share of the labor force, and many of them lack the back-office support that traditional employees take for granted. When a landlord or lender asks for proof of income, that responsibility falls on the worker.

To help, ThePayStubs offers a library of paystub templates that cover a range of formats and use cases. Users select a layout, enter their figures, and download a finished document. The tools are built to reduce the math errors and formatting mistakes that can cause a pay record to be rejected during a verification check.

The company says the approach is especially useful for booth renters, drivers, tutors, contractors, and other independent workers whose income does not arrive through a single employer.

Tax Season Pressure and the W-2 Problem

Pay records are only part of the picture. Each tax season, workers scramble to locate a W-2 that never arrived in the mail or was lost in a move or a job change. Missing forms can delay a tax filing and, in some cases, a refund.

ThePayStubs publishes practical guidance on common payroll and tax questions, including a guide on getting your W-2 online that walks readers through the options for retrieving the form electronically rather than waiting for a paper copy. The guide is part of a broader library of resources aimed at helping workers and employers understand the documents that govern their pay.

Why It Matters Now

Economic pressure has sharpened the need for reliable income records. Higher rents and tighter lending standards mean that proof of income requests are more frequent and more scrutinized than they were a few years ago. At the same time, the steady growth of self-employment has left more workers responsible for paperwork that used to be someone else's job.

By combining document creation tools with plain-language educational content, ThePayStubs aims to give workers and small businesses a single place to handle the practical side of pay. The company says it will continue adding resources and refining its tools as income verification standards evolve.

About ThePayStubs

ThePayStubs is an online platform that helps employees, freelancers, and small businesses create accurate pay records and understand the documents tied to their income. Through its online tools and educational resources, the company works to make pay documentation straightforward for people who do not have a dedicated payroll team. More information is available at the company website.

Media Contact

Samantha Clark, ThePayStubs, 1 (855) 906-2266, [email protected], https://www.thepaystubs.com/

Media Relations, ThePayStubs, https://www.thepaystubs.com/

SOURCE ThePayStubs