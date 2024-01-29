There Are No Perfect Marriages, But We Can Work Toward Stronger Ones

Whether family, friends, business, academic, religious, or romantic relationships, we all desire to connect with people with whom we can share laughter, friendship, work, caring, and support through the good times and the hard times in life. Post this

"Whether family, friends, business, academic, religious, or romantic relationships, we all desire to connect with people with whom we can share laughter, friendship, work, caring, and support through the good times and the hard times in life. However, our personalities and various life dynamics either hinder or foster the fulfillment of these desires," said Thomas.

Howai K. Thomas has been married for 15 years and a father for 11 years. He is a Health and Fitness Life Coach and co-founder of the Mission Wholelife Initiative, which endeavors to improve lives and communities through faith-based initiatives such as: Wholelife Health Seminars, Bible G.P.S. & Family Studies, and Marriage and Family Life Seminars. He doesn't not have a perfect marriage, but he is continuously learning and enjoys sharing the health and psychosocial information that has been life-changing for himself and countless others.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Baby Analogy of Marriage is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

