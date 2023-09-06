There's No Greater Expression of Love than the Redeemer Laying Down His Life For a Rebellious Race

I urge every reader to read this book prayerfully and receive the power to accept and embrace God's love and grace which He has continually offered and still offering today for the salvation of our souls Tweet this

"I urge every reader to read this book prayerfully and receive the power to accept and embrace God's love and grace which He has continually offered and still offering today for the salvation of our souls," said Omere.

Emmanuel S. Omere is a divinely commissioned minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, the Son of God. A man of solid faith in God, Omere is a multi-gifted preacher of the Word of God, who is leveraging on his God-given talents and gifts in Gospel music, songwriting, book writing and publication, in order to spread the message of salvation by Jesus Christ to perishing souls across the world. He is a graduate of Roxbury Community College and University of Massachusetts in Boston, USA. Omere is a passionate soul winner and a committed evangelist. He is a Minister at the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry in Boston. He is married to Sister Faith Omere with whom he has co-written and produced many gospel songs. Omere is also the author of Forgiveness: Key To Victorious Christian Life.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. God's Passion For Perishing Souls is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

