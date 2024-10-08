Thermaltake Announces Exclusive Deals on Gaming PC Components for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

"Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offer a fantastic opportunity for PC enthusiasts to invest in premium components at discounted prices. We're excited to provide discounts on our most popular products, allowing gamers and DIY builders to upgrade their gaming rigs easily..." Post this

Thermaltake Tower 500 Vertical Mid-Tower Computer Case – Now $119.99

This high-performance gaming case features a vertical design, three tempered glass panels, and E-ATX motherboard support. It accommodates up to eleven 120mm fans and a 360mm radiator, perfect for gamers looking to maximize cooling. View on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B2KV8L9R

Thermaltake Core P3 ATX Tempered Glass Gaming Computer Case – Now $97.99

This fully modular open-frame case features panoramic viewing, 5mm tempered glass, and a unique 3-way placement layout (wall mount, vertical, or horizontal). It is liquid-cooling ready and supports Mini ITX, Micro ATX, and ATX Motherboards, making it a favorite for custom PC builds.

View on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BFGB8Z6

Thermaltake Toughpower GF3 850W Power Supply – Now $89.99

This fully modular, 80+ Gold certified power supply is PCIe 5.0 and ATX 3.0 ready, ensuring it's compatible with NVIDIA RTX 40 series graphics cards. Its ultra-quiet Smart Zero Fan ensures silent performance and comes with a 10-year warranty. View on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BF3YF9KY

Thermaltake ASTRIA 200 ARGB CPU Cooler – Now $24.99

This single-tower ARGB CPU cooler is expertly engineered for high-performance cooling and features a redesigned fin stack to increase airflow significantly. It ensures superior heat dissipation and is fully compatible with Intel LGA 1700 and AMD AM5 CPUs, making it a must-have for gamers seeking reliable, high-efficiency cooling solutions. View on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D4X3TCNC

Thermaltake CT120 EX ARGB Sync PC Cooling Fan (3-Pack) – Now $47.99

This cooling fan 3-pack features an innovative MagForce 2.0 magnetic connection, providing effortless and organized cable management. These fans deliver optimized airflow at 68 CFM and are equipped with 9 addressable LEDs, which can be customized using 5V motherboard sync software. Designed for both performance and aesthetics, this cooling fan set is the perfect addition to any stylish and efficient cooling system. View on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CX18QPMN

"Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offer a fantastic opportunity for PC enthusiasts to invest in premium components at discounted prices. We're excited to provide discounts on our most popular products, allowing gamers and DIY builders to upgrade their gaming rigs easily. Whether it's high-performance PC cases, efficient power supplies, or advanced cooling solutions, Thermaltake is proud to support gamers with reliable, high-quality components." said Michael Guo, VP of Thermaltake USA

With prices dropping across essential gaming components, now is the ideal time for gamers to upgrade their systems with the latest PC cases, power supplies, and cooling fans from Thermaltake. These discounts provide a unique chance to invest in PC hardware ensuring gamer's PC runs cooler and more efficiently for high-performance gaming.

To learn more about Thermaltake Amazon Big Prime Day Deal, click here: https://reurl.cc/2jyQja

About Thermaltake

Thermaltake Technology was established in 1999 and has been marketed worldwide under the Thermaltake brand name ever since. With the mission to "Deliver the perfect user experience," Thermaltake has since become the leading brand in Gaming Computer Hardware: from chassis, power supply units, cooling systems, and memory modules to gaming PCs, gaming peripherals, and gaming furniture. Thermaltake is the leader in the PC DIY, Case Mod & Gaming Market and is the number one choice for Gamers, Modders & PC DIY Enthusiasts worldwide.

Official website: https://www.thermaltakeusa.com

