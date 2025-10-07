Thermaltake Announces Exclusive Discounts for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

We value the enthusiasm and creativity of the gaming and PC DIY community. Amazon Prime Big Deal Days give us the opportunity to offer reliable Thermaltake products at great value for gamers and builders looking to upgrade or start their next setup. Post this

Thermaltake View 380 TG ARGB Mid Tower Chassis – Now $91.99

The View 380 Mid-Tower Chassis features dual tempered glass panels that maximize visibility and support for ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ITX motherboards. It accommodates up to ten 120mm fans and a 360mm radiator for flexible cooling configurations. Designed with a spacious dual-chamber layout and equipped with four pre-installed 120mm ARGB fans, it's ideal for builders who want a clean layout, easy cable management, and a smooth building experience.

Thermaltake Toughpower GT 850W ATX 3.1 Power Supply – Now $84.99

Delivering stable, 80 PLUS Gold efficiency power, the Toughpower GT 850W is a fully modular power supply that supports PCIe Gen 5.1 and ATX 3.1 standards. It features a native 12V-2x6 (12+4 pin) connector, ensuring reliable power delivery for next-gen GPUs like the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 and 50 Series. Backed by a 5-year warranty, the Toughpower GT 850W offers dependable performance for value-oriented builders seeking a durable and efficient power solution.

Thermaltake TH360 V2 ARGB Sync All-In-One Liquid Cooler – Now $99.99

The TH360 V2 ARGB Snow features a 360mm radiator, three CT120 ARGB White fans, and a new industrial-style cap with an infinity mirror lighting design, bringing a fresh look to the TH series. Compatible with Intel LGA 1851 and AMD AM5 sockets, it delivers reliable cooling and synchronized ARGB lighting control in one sleek all-in-one package.

Thermaltake CT120 ARGB Sync PC Cooling Fan White (2-Fan Pack) – Now $27.99

The CT120 ARGB Fan combines optimized airflow, PWM-controlled performance, and vivid 16.8 million-color lighting, offering a balanced solution for users who value both cooling efficiency and visual customization.

Thermaltake Quartz i1460 Gaming Desktop – Now $899.99

The Quartz i1460 is built for gamers who want a powerful system ready to play right out of the box. Powered by an Intel® Core™ i5-14400F CPU, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 GPU, 16GB of DDR4 3600MHz RGB memory, and 1TB NVMe M.2 storage, it delivers smooth, high-performance gaming experiences. The mesh front panel allows for efficient airflow to keep the system cool during intense gaming sessions. The Quartz i1460 combines speed, stability, and style in a compact design.

"We value the enthusiasm and creativity of the gaming and PC DIY community," said Michael Guo, VP of Thermaltake USA. "Amazon Prime Big Deal Days give us the opportunity to offer reliable Thermaltake products at great value for gamers and builders looking to upgrade or start their next setup."

With limited-time discounts across pc component categories, now is the best time to elevate your setup with high-quality Thermaltake gear. Whether you're looking for a stylish PC chassis, a reliable PSU, high-performance cooling, or a powerful prebuilt desktop, these exclusive Amazon deals are designed to deliver performance and value.

Shop all deals during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, October 7–8, 2025, at the Thermaltake Amazon Store

