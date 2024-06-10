Thermaltake Announces INTEL Pre-Summer Sale with Exclusive Bundles and Discounts

"Our collaboration with INTEL on this promotion exemplifies our commitment to the gamer community, allowing us to integrate their cutting-edge processors into our high-performance gaming desktops..." Post this

Promotional Highlights:

Reactor i90 – Snow

The Reactor i90 delivers top-tier gaming performance and visual excellence. Featuring an INTEL® Core™ i9-14900KF processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 graphics card, it ensures stunning visuals and seamless gameplay. With 32GB DDR5 5600MT/s RGB memory and a 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD, offering superior multitasking and rapid data access. Housed in the stylish Tower 300 Micro Tower Chassis, it includes a 1000W 80Plus Gold Power Supply ATX 3.0 and a 360mm ARGB AIO for optimal cooling. Running on Windows 11 Home, the Reactor i90 - Snow is designed to elevate the gaming experience.

Promotion Price: $3,699.99

Promotion Period: June 1 - June 30

Webstore page: https://thermaltakeusa.com/products/reactor-i90-snow-tw3s-b760-490-lcs

Bundle Offer: Free bundle ARGENT K5 RGB Cherry Gaming Keyboard & ARGENT M5 RGB Gaming Mouse - $200 Value

Reactor i80S – Snow

a high-performance gaming PC designed for exceptional visuals and smooth gameplay. Featuring an INTEL® Core™ i7-14700KF processor, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 Super graphics, and 32GB DDR5 5600MT/s RGB memory combined with a 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen4 drive, B760 mATX motherboard, and 360mm ARGB AIO cooler, this gaming system ensures speed and efficiency. Housed in the sleek Tower 300 Micro Tower Chassis, it also includes an 850W 80Plus Gold Power Supply ATX 3.0 and runs on Windows 11 Home, making it the perfect choice for gamers seeking top-tier performance.

Promotion Price: $2,499.99

Promotion Period: June 1 - June 30

Webstore link: https://thermaltakeusa.com/products/reactor-i80s-snow-tw3s-b760-48s-lcs

Bundle Offer: Free ToughRam XG RGB DDR5 5600MT/s Memory Upgrade from 32GB to 64GB - $100 Value

Avalanche i477T

The Avalanche i477T is a high-performance gaming PC equipped with the INTEL® Core™ i7-13700KF processor and INTEL Z790 chipset. It boasts an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti Super graphics card, 32GB DDR5 5600MT/s RGB memory, and 2TB NVMe M.2 Gen4 storage. With a 750W 80Plus Gold ATX 3.0 power supply and a 360mm ARGB AIO Snow Edition cooler, it ensures top-tier performance and thermal efficiency. Running Windows 11 Home, the Avalanche i477T offers a powerful and visually stunning gaming experience.

Promotion Price: $2,299.99

Promotion Period: June 1 - June 30

Webstore link: https://thermaltakeusa.com/products/avalanche-i477t-d3av-z790-47t-lcs

Discount Offer: $100 OFF with Coupon Code "INTELSUMMER100"

Reactor i460T

The Reactor i460T is a high-performance gaming PC featuring an INTEL® Core™ i7-13700F processor, B760 mATX motherboard, and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti graphics. It includes 32GB DDR5 5600MT/s RGB memory, a 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD, and a 750W 80Plus Gold power supply. It is encased in the TT Tower 200 Snow Edition chassis and cooled by a 240mm ARGB AIO, ensuring optimal cooling and performance. Running on Windows 11 Home, the Reactor i460T delivers exceptional gaming experiences in a sleek, modern design.

Promotion Price: $1,599.99

Promotion Period: June 1 - June 30

Webstore link: https://thermaltakeusa.com/products/reactor-i460t-tw2s-b760-46t-lcs

Discount Offer: $50 OFF with Coupon Code "INTELSUMMER50"

Thermaltake's INTEL Pre-Summer Sale presents an excellent opportunity to upgrade to cutting-edge gaming desktops. Each system is engineered for superior performance and features INTEL's latest processors and high-end components, ensuring an exceptional gaming experience.

Back by the Thermaltake USA warranty: https://bit.ly/4e6tXIW, the TT Gaming desktop PCs are now readily available for purchase on the Thermaltake webstore and Amazon.

