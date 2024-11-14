Thermaltake Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale Offers Savings of Up to 250 Dollars on Gaming PCs and 35 Percent on PC Cases Starting November 21

Shop Exclusive Deals on Gaming Desktops, PC Cases, Coolers, and Power Supplies at Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and Thermaltake website for a Limited Time Through December 2
WALNUT, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thermaltake, a global leader in PC gaming hardware, is excited to announce its highly anticipated Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales event, running from November 21 to December 2, 2024. Just in time for the holiday season, this event offers exclusive discounts on around 60 top-rated gaming products, including savings of up to 35 percent on PC cases and up to 250 dollars off select gaming desktops. Customers can also take advantage of additional deals on cooling solutions, power supplies, and accessories.
Highlighting this promotion are flagship prebuilt gaming desktops powered by the latest Intel® Core processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 series graphics cards, premium PC cases, cooling fans, and AIO liquid coolers. These unbeatable offers will be available through major online retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and Thermaltake Website, providing gamers and enthusiasts the perfect opportunity to upgrade their setups with high-performance, reliable gear just in time for the holidays.
"Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday have become a celebrated tradition for shoppers across the nation. Thermaltake is excited to be part of this festive season, offering an array of special deals as a token of appreciation to our valued customers and the gaming community," said Michael Guo, Vice President of Thermaltake USA. "We invite every gamer to take advantage of these special offers. Our promotion, available through major e-tailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg, offers a great opportunity for enthusiasts to enhance their gaming experience."
Gaming Desktop PC Special Deals:
Thermaltake LCGS Quartz i460 R4 Gaming Desktop (https://reurl.cc/adpnLG)
Now $799.99
- Intel® Core™ i5-13400F processor
- NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 graphics card
- ToughRAM DDR4 3600Mhz 16GB RGB memory
- 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD
- 600W 80+ Gold ATX 3.0 PSU
- Window 11 Home preinstalled
Thermaltake Vista i350 R4 Gaming Desktop (https://reurl.cc/0dVp9k)
Now $699.99
- Intel® Core™ i5-13400F processor
- NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 graphics card
- ToughRAM DDR4 3600Mhz 16GB RGB memory
- 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD
- 600W 80+ Gold ATX 3.0 PSU
- Window 11 Home preinstalled
PC Case Special Deals:
20% off Tower 300 Mid Tower Black Edition (https://reurl.cc/4dk1jV)
Now $119.99
- Motherboard supports: Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX
- Tempered glass panels for a panoramic view
- Preinstalled 2 x CT140 ARGB fan
- Radiator supports: Up to 420mm radiator
- Optional purchase items:
- 3.9 inches LCD display screen kit
- Horizontal display enabled chassis stand kit
20% off View 380 TG ARGB ATX Mid Tower Black (https://reurl.cc/Nl5AQq)
Now $79.99
- Compatible with Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, and ATX motherboards.
- Front and side tempered glass panels with Dual-chamber chassis design
- Graphics card clearance: Up to 415mm length in max
- Preinstalled 4 x 120mm ARGB fans
- Liquid cooler radiator supports:
- Up to 360mm radiator on the top
- 240mm/280mm radiator on the side
- Up to 360mm radiator on the bottom
- 120mm radiator at the rear
- Storage supports: Up to 2 x 2.5" SSDs or 3.5" HDD in total
25% off View 270 Plus TG ARGB E-ATX Mid Tower Black (https://reurl.cc/dyd2nk)
Now $59.99
- Compatible with Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, and E-ATX motherboards.
- Front and side tempered glass panels
- Preinstalled 3 x 120mm ARGB fans
- Liquid cooler radiator supports: Up to 360mm radiator on the top
- Storage supports: Up to 2 x 2.5" SSDs or 2 x 3.5" HDD in total
21% off View 170 TG ARGB M-ATX Mini Tower Black (https://reurl.cc/LlvmW9)
Now $54.99
- Compatible with Mini-ITX and Micro-ATX motherboards.
- Front and side tempered glass panels
- Preinstalled 3 x 120mm ARGB Fans
- Liquid Cooler Radiator Supports:
- 240mm/280mm radiator on the Top
- 120mm radiator at the rear
- Storage supports: Up to 2 x 2.5" SSDs or 2 x 3.5" HDD in Total
35% off Thermaltake Level 20 RS Mid Tower Black (https://reurl.cc/VMGDMN)
Now $84.99
- Compatible with Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, and ATX motherboard
- Preinstalled 2 x 200mm ARGB Fans
- Liquid cooler radiator supports:
- 360mm/240mm/120mm at the front
- 360mm/240mm/120mm on the top
- 120mm at rare
- Storage supports: Up to 5 x 2.5" SSDs, 3 x 3.5" HDDs
- Graphics card clearance: Up to 400mm length in max
Power Supply Unit Special Deals:
31% off ToughPower GF3 ATX 3.0 80+ Gold 850W PSU (https://reurl.cc/8XroXb)
Now $89.99
- PCIe Gen.5 ready and PCIe5 12VHPWR connector included
- Fully compatible with Intel® ATX 3.0 standards
- Ultra-quiet 135mm fluid dynamic bearing Fan
- Built-in industrial-grade protection
- 100% Japanese high-quality capacitors
- 80 PLUS Gold certified and C6/C7 states ready
20% off Smart W3 ATX 3.1 80+ 500W PSU (https://reurl.cc/dyd2yk)
Now $39.99
- PCIe 6+2PIN ready
- Fully compatible with Intel® ATX 3.1 standards
- DC to DC high amperage +12V rail design
- Ultra-quiet 120mm fluid dynamic bearing fan
- Built-in Industrial-grade protection
- 80 PLUS certified and C6/C7 states ready
Coolers Special Deals:
20% off TH240 ARGB Sync V2 CPU AIO Liquid Cooler (https://reurl.cc/E6qrgg)
Now $79.99
- Compatible Sockets:
- Intel® LGA 2066/2011-3/2011/1700/1200/1156/1155/1151/1150
- AMD AM5/AM4/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2/FM2/FM1
- 240mm radiator
- CT120 ARGB cooling fans sync with motherboard RGB software
- 360-degree rotational waterblock cap.
- Copper waterblock base plate
25% off ASTRIA 600 ARGB CPU AIR Cooler (https://reurl.cc/7dZDK1)
Now $44.99
- Compatible with Intel® LGA 1700 and AMD AM5 CPU socket
- Dual-tower heat pipe design supports up to 265W TDP
- ARGB fans and the top cover featuring meteor shower lighting effects
- High-performance U-shape copper heat pipes
- Airflow: 65 CFM, static pressure: 2.56 mm-H2O, PWM500-1800RPM
33% off UX200 ARGB Sync CPU Air Cooler (https://reurl.cc/Klyb9p)
Now $19.99
- Compatible with Intel® LGA 1700 and AMD AM5 CPU socket
- 120mm 2000RPM high static pressure ARGB Sync PWM fan
- ARGB Fan: Built-in 15 high-lumen addressable LEDs with 16.8 million colors
- High-performance U-shape copper heat pipes
Cooling Fan Special Deal:
20% off CT120 EX ARGB Sync Cooling Fan 3-Fan Pack (https://reurl.cc/XROjQE)
Now $47.99
- MagForce 2.0, a new magnetic connection design for optimized fan daisy-chaining
- 9 addressable LEDs controlled by 5V motherboard sync software
- Optimized hydraulic fan bearing for reliable and silent operation
- Anti-vibration mounting system embedded
Availability
Thermaltake offers over 60 discounted items for the holiday season, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday, from November 21st to December 2nd. For more details on these exclusive deals, please visit the links below:
- Amazon Special Deals: https://reurl.cc/vvyxmN
- Best Buy Special Deals: https://reurl.cc/A2E79j
- Newegg Special Deals: https://reurl.cc/oyN1vv
- Thermaltake Website Special Deals: https://thermaltakeusa.com/collections/sale
All Thermaltake pre-built gaming desktop PCs and PC DIY components are backed by the comprehensive Thermaltake USA warranty program, ensuring consumers with reliable performance and peace of mind through trusted warranty coverage. To learn more: https://support.thermaltake.com/csWarranty.aspx
About Thermaltake
Thermaltake Technology was established in 1999 and has been marketed worldwide under the Thermaltake brand name ever since. With the mission to "Deliver the perfect user experience," Thermaltake has since become the leading brand in Gaming Computer Hardware: from chassis, power supply units, cooling systems, and memory modules to gaming PCs, gaming peripherals, and gaming furniture. Thermaltake is the leader in the PC DIY, Case Mod & Gaming Market and is the number one choice for Gamers, Modders & PC DIY Enthusiasts worldwide.
Official website: https://www.thermaltakeusa.com
Follow Thermaltake USA
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThermaltakeNA
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thermaltake_NA/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Thermaltake_NA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ThermaltakeNorthAmerica
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thermaltakena
Media Contact
Andrew Ouyang, IDEE Creatives, 8182824968, [email protected], www.ideecreatives.com
SOURCE Thermaltake
Share this article