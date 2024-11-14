Thermaltake Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale Offers Savings of Up to 250 Dollars on Gaming PCs and 35 Percent on PC Cases Starting November 21

"Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday have become a celebrated tradition for shoppers across the nation. Thermaltake is excited to be part of this festive season, offering an array of special deals as a token of appreciation to our valued customers and the gaming community," Post this

Gaming Desktop PC Special Deals:

Thermaltake LCGS Quartz i460 R4 Gaming Desktop (https://reurl.cc/adpnLG)

Now $799.99

Intel® Core™ i5-13400F processor

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 graphics card

ToughRAM DDR4 3600Mhz 16GB RGB memory

1TB NVMe M.2 SSD

600W 80+ Gold ATX 3.0 PSU

Window 11 Home preinstalled

Thermaltake Vista i350 R4 Gaming Desktop (https://reurl.cc/0dVp9k)

Now $699.99

Intel® Core™ i5-13400F processor

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 graphics card

ToughRAM DDR4 3600Mhz 16GB RGB memory

1TB NVMe M.2 SSD

600W 80+ Gold ATX 3.0 PSU

Window 11 Home preinstalled

PC Case Special Deals:

20% off Tower 300 Mid Tower Black Edition (https://reurl.cc/4dk1jV)

Now $119.99

Motherboard supports: Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX

Tempered glass panels for a panoramic view

Preinstalled 2 x CT140 ARGB fan

Radiator supports: Up to 420mm radiator

Optional purchase items:

3.9 inches LCD display screen kit

Horizontal display enabled chassis stand kit

20% off View 380 TG ARGB ATX Mid Tower Black (https://reurl.cc/Nl5AQq)

Now $79.99

Compatible with Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, and ATX motherboards.

Front and side tempered glass panels with Dual-chamber chassis design

Graphics card clearance: Up to 415mm length in max

Preinstalled 4 x 120mm ARGB fans

Liquid cooler radiator supports:

Up to 360mm radiator on the top

240mm/280mm radiator on the side

Up to 360mm radiator on the bottom

120mm radiator at the rear

Storage supports: Up to 2 x 2.5" SSDs or 3.5" HDD in total

25% off View 270 Plus TG ARGB E-ATX Mid Tower Black (https://reurl.cc/dyd2nk)

Now $59.99

Compatible with Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, and E-ATX motherboards.

Front and side tempered glass panels

Preinstalled 3 x 120mm ARGB fans

Liquid cooler radiator supports: Up to 360mm radiator on the top

Storage supports: Up to 2 x 2.5" SSDs or 2 x 3.5" HDD in total

21% off View 170 TG ARGB M-ATX Mini Tower Black (https://reurl.cc/LlvmW9)

Now $54.99

Compatible with Mini-ITX and Micro-ATX motherboards.

Front and side tempered glass panels

Preinstalled 3 x 120mm ARGB Fans

Liquid Cooler Radiator Supports:

240mm/280mm radiator on the Top

120mm radiator at the rear

Storage supports: Up to 2 x 2.5" SSDs or 2 x 3.5" HDD in Total

35% off Thermaltake Level 20 RS Mid Tower Black (https://reurl.cc/VMGDMN)

Now $84.99

Compatible with Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, and ATX motherboard

Preinstalled 2 x 200mm ARGB Fans

Liquid cooler radiator supports:

360mm/240mm/120mm at the front

360mm/240mm/120mm on the top

120mm at rare

Storage supports: Up to 5 x 2.5" SSDs, 3 x 3.5" HDDs

Graphics card clearance: Up to 400mm length in max

Power Supply Unit Special Deals:

31% off ToughPower GF3 ATX 3.0 80+ Gold 850W PSU (https://reurl.cc/8XroXb)

Now $89.99

PCIe Gen.5 ready and PCIe5 12VHPWR connector included

Fully compatible with Intel® ATX 3.0 standards

Ultra-quiet 135mm fluid dynamic bearing Fan

Built-in industrial-grade protection

100% Japanese high-quality capacitors

80 PLUS Gold certified and C6/C7 states ready

20% off Smart W3 ATX 3.1 80+ 500W PSU (https://reurl.cc/dyd2yk)

Now $39.99

PCIe 6+2PIN ready

Fully compatible with Intel® ATX 3.1 standards

DC to DC high amperage +12V rail design

Ultra-quiet 120mm fluid dynamic bearing fan

Built-in Industrial-grade protection

80 PLUS certified and C6/C7 states ready

Coolers Special Deals:

20% off TH240 ARGB Sync V2 CPU AIO Liquid Cooler (https://reurl.cc/E6qrgg)

Now $79.99

Compatible Sockets:

Intel® LGA 2066/2011-3/2011/1700/1200/1156/1155/1151/1150

AMD AM5/AM4/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2/FM2/FM1

240mm radiator

CT120 ARGB cooling fans sync with motherboard RGB software

360-degree rotational waterblock cap.

Copper waterblock base plate

25% off ASTRIA 600 ARGB CPU AIR Cooler (https://reurl.cc/7dZDK1)

Now $44.99

Compatible with Intel® LGA 1700 and AMD AM5 CPU socket

Dual-tower heat pipe design supports up to 265W TDP

ARGB fans and the top cover featuring meteor shower lighting effects

High-performance U-shape copper heat pipes

Airflow: 65 CFM, static pressure: 2.56 mm-H2O, PWM500-1800RPM

33% off UX200 ARGB Sync CPU Air Cooler (https://reurl.cc/Klyb9p)

Now $19.99

Compatible with Intel® LGA 1700 and AMD AM5 CPU socket

120mm 2000RPM high static pressure ARGB Sync PWM fan

ARGB Fan: Built-in 15 high-lumen addressable LEDs with 16.8 million colors

High-performance U-shape copper heat pipes

Cooling Fan Special Deal:

20% off CT120 EX ARGB Sync Cooling Fan 3-Fan Pack (https://reurl.cc/XROjQE)

Now $47.99

MagForce 2.0, a new magnetic connection design for optimized fan daisy-chaining

9 addressable LEDs controlled by 5V motherboard sync software

Optimized hydraulic fan bearing for reliable and silent operation

Anti-vibration mounting system embedded

Availability

Thermaltake offers over 60 discounted items for the holiday season, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday, from November 21st to December 2nd. For more details on these exclusive deals, please visit the links below:

Amazon Special Deals: https://reurl.cc/vvyxmN

Best Buy Special Deals: https://reurl.cc/A2E79j

Newegg Special Deals: https://reurl.cc/oyN1vv

Thermaltake Website Special Deals: https://thermaltakeusa.com/collections/sale

All Thermaltake pre-built gaming desktop PCs and PC DIY components are backed by the comprehensive Thermaltake USA warranty program, ensuring consumers with reliable performance and peace of mind through trusted warranty coverage. To learn more: https://support.thermaltake.com/csWarranty.aspx

About Thermaltake

Thermaltake Technology was established in 1999 and has been marketed worldwide under the Thermaltake brand name ever since. With the mission to "Deliver the perfect user experience," Thermaltake has since become the leading brand in Gaming Computer Hardware: from chassis, power supply units, cooling systems, and memory modules to gaming PCs, gaming peripherals, and gaming furniture. Thermaltake is the leader in the PC DIY, Case Mod & Gaming Market and is the number one choice for Gamers, Modders & PC DIY Enthusiasts worldwide.

Official website: https://www.thermaltakeusa.com

Follow Thermaltake USA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThermaltakeNA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thermaltake_NA/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Thermaltake_NA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ThermaltakeNorthAmerica

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thermaltakena

Media Contact

Andrew Ouyang, IDEE Creatives, 8182824968, [email protected], www.ideecreatives.com

SOURCE Thermaltake