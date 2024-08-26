Thermaltake Celebrates INTEL Gamer Days 2024 with Exclusive Deals on Gaming Desktop PCs

"INTEL Gamer Days is a premier event for gamers and tech enthusiasts worldwide. Thermaltake is excited to collaborate with INTEL to bring exceptional deals to our TT gaming PCs, known for their outstanding performance and quality," said Michael Guo, VP of Sales and Marketing at Thermaltake USA. Post this

Adding to the excitement, Thermaltake will host a series of engaging livestream events from August 28th to September 11th. During these streams, viewers can gain expert insights into optimizing their gaming setups and even have the chance to win a $2,800 gaming desktop featuring the Tower 600 PC Case. This event promises to be a must-watch for anyone passionate about gaming and cutting-edge PC technology.

"INTEL Gamer Days is a premier event for gamers and tech enthusiasts worldwide. Thermaltake is excited to collaborate with INTEL to bring exceptional deals to our TT gaming PCs, known for their outstanding performance and quality," said Michael Guo, VP of Sales and Marketing at Thermaltake USA. "We deeply appreciate the support from our gaming community and are delighted to offer these exclusive promotions through Amazon, BestBuy.com, the Thermaltake webstore, and live stream giveaway events. This is a fantastic opportunity for gamers to elevate their setups and experience the excellence in gaming technology."

The highlights of deals on Amazon:

$200 off Reactor i7TS Gaming PC (http://amazon.com/dp/B0CYMJSXFS):

Thermaltake's Reactor i7TS Gaming Desktop is designed for serious gamers and tech enthusiasts. It features the INTEL® Core™ i7-14700KF processor and a B760 mATX motherboard, liquid-cooled by the Thermaltake 360mm ARGB AIO cooler. Paired with the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti Super graphics card, this setup delivers exceptional performance. The gaming PC is equipped with 32GB of DDR5 5600MT/s RGB memory and a spacious 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD for fast and efficient storage. Housed in the Thermaltake Tower 300 micro-tower chassis, it offers a seamless and aesthetically pleasing gaming experience. The Reactor i7TS is available for a special deal at $1999.99, $200 off its MSRP of $2199.99. This is an excellent choice for gamers who prioritize a consistent and powerful gaming experience.

$200 off Apollo i477T Gaming PC (http://amazon.com/dp/B0CKYRMV94):

Imagine a gaming beast powered by the cutting-edge 14th Gen INTEL® Core™ i9-14900KF processor and liquid-cooled by Thermaltake AIO cooler for peak performance. This powerhouse is built on the INTEL® B760 platform motherboard and boasts the top-tier NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070Ti graphics card. It is equipped with Thermaltake ToughRam 32GB 5600MT/s DDR5 RGB memory and a 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD for ample lightning-fast storage while powered by the efficient TT 850W 80Plus Gold PSU. During INTEL Gamer Days, this monster gear is available for an exceptional price at $2299.99, a significant $200 off (MSRP $2499.99). This exclusive offer represents an outstanding opportunity for those seeking a top-tier gaming performance.

$849.99 Quartz i460 R4 Gaming PC (http://amazon.com/dp/B0CMY8B3XY):

This gaming PC is powered by the INTEL® Core™ i5-13400F processor and built on the B660 mATX motherboard, featuring the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 graphics card. It includes 16GB of ToughRam RGB DDR4 3600MHz memory, a 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD for fast storage, and a 600W 80Plus Gold power supply. Designed to offer an excellent balance of performance and value, the Quartz i460 R4 is available for a special price of $849.99, a $50 off (MSRP of $899.99). This makes it a smart choice for gamers and tech enthusiasts seeking a reliable gaming setup.

$100 off Quartz i460T R4 Gaming PC (http://amazon.com/dp/B0CR56R8KG):

This versatile gaming PC is powered by the INTEL® Core™ i5-13400F processor and built on the B660 mATX motherboard, featuring the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti graphics card. It also includes 16GB of ToughRam RGB DDR4 3600MHz memory, a 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD for fast storage, and a 600W 80Plus Gold power supply. Designed to offer an excellent balance of performance and value, the Quartz i460T R4 is available for a special price of $899.99, a $100 discount off its MSRP of $999.99. This makes it an ideal choice for budget gamers who pursue a reliable gaming experience.

$250 off Vista i460T Gaming PC (Black)(http://amazon.com/dp/B0D4FCW2C4):

The Thermaltake Vista i460T Gaming Desktop is engineered for gamers and tech enthusiasts seeking top-tier performance. Powered by the INTEL® Core™ i7-14700F processor and built on the B760 mATX motherboard, it features the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti graphics card. This gaming rig includes 32GB of ToughRam RGB DDR5 5600MT/s memory and a 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD for rapid storage. With a 600W 80Plus Gold power supply, it ensures reliable and efficient power delivery. Encased in a sleek Thermaltake View 270 TG PC chassis with ARGB lighting, the Vista i460TS is available for a special price of $1,249.99, a $250 discount off its MSRP of $1,499.99. This makes it an ideal option for gamers who seek both high performance and aesthetics.

The BestBuy.com Special Deals

$300 off Reactor i480S Gaming PC (Hydrangea Blue)(https://reurl.cc/qvkgD3):

The Thermaltake Reactor i480S Gaming Desktop is meticulously crafted to meet the demands of serious gamers who require top-tier performance. Powered by an Intel® Core™ i7-14700KF processor and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 Super graphics card, this system delivers superior performance and immersive gameplay, even in the most visually demanding titles. Equipped with 32GB of DDR5 5600MT/s RGB memory and a 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD, it ensures rapid data transfer and ample storage. Encased in the elegant Hydrangea Blue Tower 300 mini-tower chassis, this prebuilt system is as visually striking as it is powerful. The included 850W 80Plus Gold power supply and 360mm ARGB AIO cooling solution further enhance its reliability and aesthetic appeal. Available exclusively at BestBuy.com, this model is currently offered at a $300 discount, bringing the price to $2199.99.

The Thermaltake Webstore Special Deal

$150 off Quartz i770 Gaming PC (https://reurl.cc/7dRred):

The Thermaltake Quartz i770 Gaming PC is designed for gamers seeking reliability and stability. Equipped with an Intel® Core™ i5-13400KF processor and an Intel® Arc™ A770 graphics card, it ensures smooth gameplay and visual entertainment. The system features 16GB of TOUGHRAM DDR4 3600MHz memory and a 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD for fast storage and quick loading times. Housed in the sleek S200 TG Snow chassis with a 600W 80PLUS Gold power supply and TH240 PWM ARGB Sync Snow Edition liquid cooling, it is now available in Thermaltake Webstore for $899.99, a $150 discount off the MSRP of $1049.99. The Quartz i750 delivers both style and substance for gamers.

Learn more about Thermaltake INTEL Gamer Days deals:

Amazon: https://reurl.cc/34OaDX

BestBuy.com: https://reurl.cc/Rev04D

Thermaltake Webstore: https://reurl.cc/lyvRV6

Thermaltake INTEL Gamer Days Live Streams and Giveaway

Thermaltake kicks off INTEL Gamer Days 2024 with a series of live streams starting on August 21st. These weekly streams will offer an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the assembly of a cutting-edge gaming PC featuring the renowned Tower 600 PC Case, showcasing the full potential of Thermaltake's advanced gaming setups.

Live Stream Details: Starting August 28th and continuing every Wednesday through September 11th, these streams will be broadcasted at 1 PM PT on Thermaltake's official Twitch and YouTube channels. This event is a must-see for gamers and PC enthusiasts, providing a rare opportunity to see high-performance gaming hardware in action, interact with the Thermaltake community, and gain insights into the latest in PC gaming technology.

Key Dates to Watch:

August 28th: Launch of INTEL Gamer Days 2024, including the start of the Tower 600 PC build, special announcements on exclusive deals, and the beginning of the giveaway.

September 4th: Continuation of the Tower 600 PC build, with a focus on AI-enhanced performance and a PC demo highlighting airflow optimization

September 11th: Completion and testing of the Tower 600 build and the series conclusion.

Where to Watch:

Thermaltake USA Official Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/thermaltakelive

Thermaltake USA Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@thermaltake_na/streams

Exciting Giveaway: In conjunction with the live streams, Thermaltake will host an exclusive giveaway from August 28 to September 15. The grand prize is a fully-built gaming PC featuring the INTEL® Core™i7 processor, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 graphics card, and Tower 600 PC Case — valued at $2800.

Enter the Thermaltake Intel Gamer Days Giveaway:

https://gleam.io/EntJe/intel-gamer-days-tower-of-power-pc-giveaway

Learn More:

Thermaltake deals and campaigns during INTEL Gamer Days: https://lcgs.thermaltakeusa.com/pages/intel-gamer-days-2024

Thermaltake Gaming Desktop PC: https://thermaltakeusa.com/collections/gaming-pc

All Thermaltake Gaming PCs come with the comprehensive Thermaltake USA warranty, ensuring peace of mind and reliable support. For full details and to learn more about our warranty coverage, please visit Thermaltake Support.

About Thermaltake

Thermaltake Technology was established in 1999 and has been marketed worldwide under the Thermaltake brand name ever since. With the mission to "Deliver the perfect user experience," Thermaltake has since become the leading brand in Gaming Computer Hardware: from chassis, power supply units, cooling systems, and memory modules to gaming PCs, gaming peripherals, and gaming furniture. Thermaltake is the leader in the PC DIY, Case Mod & Gaming Market and is the number one choice for Gamers, Modders & PC DIY Enthusiasts worldwide.

Official website: https://www.thermaltakeusa.com

Follow Thermaltake USA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThermaltakeNA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thermaltake_NA/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Thermaltake_NA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ThermaltakeNorthAmerica

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thermaltakena

Media Contact

Andrew Ouyang, IDEE Creatives, 8182824968, [email protected] , www.ideecreatives.com

SOURCE Thermaltake