Thermaltake Dedicates Special Gaming Product Deals for Newegg FantasTech Sale II

WALNUT, Calif., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thermaltake, the leading PC Cases, Cooling, Power, and memory solutions brand, is thrilled to announce its contribution to the Newegg FantasTech Sale II 2023, one of the largest online shopping festivals for PC technophiles. PC Gamers and modders are welcome to enjoy this five-day super sale with unprecedented discounts from October 9 to October 13, 2023, to elevate their desktop PC systems with the selected high-quality Thermaltake gaming products.
Thermaltake is devoted to bringing innovation and remarkable advantages to gamers and enthusiasts by offering unforgettable deals across 21 select gaming products, including 13 PC cases, 5 cooling products, and 3 power supplies. These special deals include their acclaimed CTE gaming PC cases, ToughPower series ATX 3.0 power supplies, and ToughAir/ToughLiquid coolers and fans. PC Enthusiasts, Gamers, and Modders are welcome to take advantage of this limited-time discount with carefully curated gaming products discounted by up to 40%.
"Newegg specializes in PC and electronic products and offers an excellent e-commerce shopping experience for tech enthusiasts. This aligns with Thermaltake's commitment to creating innovative gaming products and experiences for PC enthusiasts. We see the FantasTech Sale II 2023 as an excellent opportunity for gamers and technophiles to enjoy our top-selling gaming products at discounted prices." Michael Guo, the Vice President of Thermaltake USA, explained the rationale behind Thermaltake's partnership with Newegg for the FantasTech Sale.
Highlights of the special deals:
PC Case
CTE C750 TG ARGB E-ATX Full Tower for 20% off at $159.99: https://bit.ly/3ZJaAyQ
- Unconventional Centralized Thermal Efficiency Design
- Maximum 370mm VGA length support
- Motherboard supports from Mini-ITX to E-ATX
- Preinstalled 3 x 140mm CT140 ARGB Fans
- Tempered glass front and side panels
- Optimized for liquid cooling radiators and equipment
CTE C750 Air E-ATX Full Tower for 22% off at $139.99: https://bit.ly/48ByWyJ
- Unconventional Centralized Thermal Efficiency Design
- Maximum 370mm VGA length support
- Motherboard supports from Mini-ITX to E-ATX
- Preinstalled 3 x 140mm CT140 ARGB Fans
- Tempered glass side panel
- Optimized for liquid cooling radiators and equipment
Power Supply Unit
ToughPower GF A3 750W for 27% off at $ 79.99: https://bit.ly/3ZKeI1w
- 80 Plus Gold certified – TT Premium Edition
- Fully Compatible with INTEL ATX 3.0 Standards
- PCIE Generation 5.0 Ready
- Features high-quality Japanese main electrolytic capacitors
ToughPower GF A3 1050W for 24% off at $ 129.99: https://bit.ly/45fj3uU
- 80 Plus Gold certified – TT Premium Edition
- Fully Compatible with INTEL ATX 3.0 Standards
- PCIe Gen.5 600W 12VHPWR Connector Included
- Features high-quality Japanese Main Electrolytic Capacitors
Cooler
ToughAir 310 170W TDP CPU Cooler for 38% off at $24.99: https://bit.ly/3ROCPKC
- INTEL/AMD Universal compatible socket (LGA 1200/1700, AM5/AM4)
- Features 120mm High Static Pressure PWM Fan
- Asymmetric fin structure heat sink
- High-performance U-shape copper heat pipes
