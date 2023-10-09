Thermaltake Dedicates Special Gaming Product Deals for Newegg FantasTech Sale II

"Newegg specializes in PC and electronic products...This aligns with Thermaltake's commitment. We see the FantasTech Sale II 2023 as an excellent opportunity for gamers and technophiles to enjoy our top-selling gaming products at discounted prices." Tweet this

"Newegg specializes in PC and electronic products and offers an excellent e-commerce shopping experience for tech enthusiasts. This aligns with Thermaltake's commitment to creating innovative gaming products and experiences for PC enthusiasts. We see the FantasTech Sale II 2023 as an excellent opportunity for gamers and technophiles to enjoy our top-selling gaming products at discounted prices." Michael Guo, the Vice President of Thermaltake USA, explained the rationale behind Thermaltake's partnership with Newegg for the FantasTech Sale.

Highlights of the special deals:

PC Case

CTE C750 TG ARGB E-ATX Full Tower for 20% off at $159.99: Click Here

Unconventional Centralized Thermal Efficiency Design

Maximum 370mm VGA length support

Motherboard supports from Mini-ITX to E-ATX

Preinstalled 3 x 140mm CT140 ARGB Fans

Tempered glass front and side panels

Optimized for liquid cooling radiators and equipment

CTE C750 Air E-ATX Full Tower for 22% off at $139.99: Click Here

Unconventional Centralized Thermal Efficiency Design

Maximum 370mm VGA length support

Motherboard supports from Mini-ITX to E-ATX

Preinstalled 3 x 140mm CT140 ARGB Fans

Tempered glass side panel

Optimized for liquid cooling radiators and equipment

Power Supply Unit

ToughPower GF A3 750W for 27% off at $ 79.99: Click Here

80 Plus Gold certified – TT Premium Edition

Fully Compatible with INTEL ATX 3.0 Standards

PCIE Generation 5.0 Ready

Features high-quality Japanese main electrolytic capacitors

ToughPower GF A3 1050W for 24% off at $ 129.99: Click Here

80 Plus Gold certified – TT Premium Edition

Fully Compatible with INTEL ATX 3.0 Standards

PCIe Gen.5 600W 12VHPWR Connector Included

Features high-quality Japanese Main Electrolytic Capacitors

Cooler

ToughAir 310 170W TDP CPU Cooler for 38% off at $24.99: Click Here

INTEL/AMD Universal compatible socket (LGA 1200/1700, AM5/AM4)

Features 120mm High Static Pressure PWM Fan

Asymmetric fin structure heat sink

High-performance U-shape copper heat pipes

All promotion items are limited in quantity and only valid while stocks last. To learn more about the Thermaltake special offers, please visit: https://bit.ly/46nhBIo

About Thermaltake

Thermaltake Technology was established in 1999 and has been marketed worldwide under the Thermaltake brand name ever since. With the mission to "Deliver the perfect user experience," Thermaltake has since become the leading brand in Gaming Computer Hardware: from chassis, power supply units, cooling systems, and memory modules to gaming PCs, gaming peripherals, and gaming furniture. Thermaltake is the leader in the PC DIY, Case Mod & Gaming Market and is the number one choice for Gamers, Modders & PC DIY Enthusiasts worldwide.

Official website: https://www.thermaltakeusa.com

Follow Thermaltake USA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThermaltakeNA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thermaltake_NA/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Thermaltake_NA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ThermaltakeNorthAmerica

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thermaltakena

Media Contact

Andrew Ouyang, IDEE Creatives, 8182824968, [email protected], www.ideecreatives.com

SOURCE IDEE Creatives