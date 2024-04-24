Thermaltake Elevates Gaming Rigs Nationwide with Smart BM3 and ToughPower GF A3 PSUs Available at Best Buy Retail Stores

"Best Buy has been a pivotal partner for Thermaltake as we strive towards sustainability. Through our collaborative efforts, significant milestones that benefit both the industry and the environment have been achieved," aid Michael Guo, Vice President of Thermaltake USA. Post this

Smart BM3 Bronze Transforms Gaming Setups with Advanced ATX 3.0 and PCIe Gen5 Support

Gamers and PC builders can now elevate the gaming experience with Thermaltake Smart BM3 Bronze power supplies, available in 850W, 750W, and 650W models to support the next generation of entry-level graphics cards. With its semi-modular design and 80+ Bronze efficiency, the Smart BM3 Bronze series offers an affordable solution that meets its target audience's budget needs without compromising performance. Each power supply includes modular low-profile flat black cables and a native 12+4-pin PCIe Gen5 connector that adheres to the latest ATX 3.0 standard, ensuring future-proof compatibility and a streamlined build process.

Highlighting durability and quiet operation, the series features high-quality Japanese 105°C/221°F main capacitors and a 120mm ultra-quiet fluid dynamic bearing fan further enhanced by Smart Zero Fan technology to minimize noise during low to medium loads. This attention to detail extends to the precise DC-to-DC design for stable electrical output and comprehensive hardware protection mechanisms such as OCP, OVP, UVP, OPP, SCP, and OTP. Despite their robust functionality, these power supplies are designed with a compact footprint of 150mm(W)x86mm(H)x140mm(D), making them an ideal choice for space-conscious setups.

ToughPower GF A3 Gold: Precision-Engineered for Next-Generation Gaming PCs with ATX 3.0 and PCIe Gen5 Capabilities

ToughPower GF A3 Gold series power supplies, offered in 1200W, 1050W, and 850W models, are expertly engineered to meet the demands of next-generation PCs. These power supplies are fully equipped for PCIe Gen5 and ATX3.0 specifications, ready to handle the most advanced graphics cards on the market. With their compact design, the ToughPower GF A3 Gold units are specially crafted to fit seamlessly into constrained PC cases, providing robust, streamlined solutions for any graphically demanding PC builds.

ToughPower GF A3 Gold series emphasizes reliability and top-tier performance and supports a native 12+4-pin PCIe Gen5 connector, ensuring compatibility with future GPU releases. The exceptional voltage regulation aligns with Intel's stringent standards, guaranteeing consistent power delivery. These PSUs boast an impressive hold-up time of over 17 milliseconds and operate continuously at a warm 45°C/122°F without compromising efficiency or output. At the core of the design is a 120mm ultra-quiet fluid dynamic bearing fan, providing optimal airflow quietly. Coupled with high-quality Japanese 105°C/221°F main capacitors and a robust DC-to-DC design, the ToughPower GF A3 Gold series promises precise electrical output and complete hardware protection, featuring OCP, OVP, UVP, OPP, SCP, and OTP, securing your system's safety and longevity.

